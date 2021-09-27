The 40th Vancouver International Film Festival is coming up Oct 1 - 11!

Film lovers rejoice! The 40th annual Vancouver International Film Festival is almost here! This year’s lineup includes a wonderful hybrid of in cinema screenings and the return of VIFF Connect for streaming at home, as well as fun, educational and entertaining events. With 113 feature films, 75+ shorts, talks, and conferences there is lots to discover at VIFF 2021. Adult in cinema single tickets are just $15 and VIFF Connect single tickets are $10, plus there are ticket packs and festival passes.

If you’ve never been to VIFF or are unsure of what makes them stand out from your typical theatre experience here’s some facts you might not have known:

Founded in 1982, the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit cultural society and federally registered charitable organization that operates the internationally acclaimed Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) and the year-round programming at the VIFF Centre.

VIFF produces screenings, talks, conferences, and events that act as a catalyst for the community to discover the creativity and craft of storytelling on screen.

VIFF showcases the top international, Canadian, and BC films along with creators and industry professionals from around the globe.

Filmmakers and film lovers have the opportunity to listen and learn from the industry’s most acclaimed professionals in this year’s VIFF Talks . Through masterclasses, presentations, and panel discussions on production design, directing, and some of this year’s most anticipated films and TV series, industry experts will be giving insights into their work.

VIFF is presented on the traditional and unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səl̓ílwətaʔɬ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil Waututh) Nations.

The success of VIFF every year is due, in great part, to their hundreds of dedicated volunteers who help out every year from ticket sales to assisting guests find a seat to so much more. Thank you volunteers!

As a registered charity VIFF relies on the generosity of its donors. If you love cinema and have the means to make a donation this year, to celebrate VIFF’s 40th edition, a group of committed patrons are challenging the public to raise $40,000. Every donation made to support VIFF’s future programming before closing night will be matched by the Reel Friends Giving Society up to a total of $40,000.

Looking over the VIFF program can be overwhelming. There are so many amazing films to check out. If you can’t get a hold of a program in person you can search for films online and check out their trailers. Here’s a couple I’ve absolutely loved so far:

Bye Bye Morons is a French dark comedy. I don’t want to spoil the surprises, so I won’t give too much away but it’s a story about a guy who’s ready to give it all up until a huge blunder lands him in the path of a woman who is desperate for his help. It’s quirky, funny, heartwarming, and heartbreaking at times. If you’re up for the ride you should definitely check it out.

Flee is a beautiful animated documentary about a young man who fled from Afghanistan to Russia in the late 80’s with his mother and siblings. In present day he recounts his story to a documentarian, speaking his truth for the very first time. He’s held onto the secret of how he ended up in Denmark for so much of his life that it almost feels surreal for him to be finally able to speak freely. His refugee story isn’t the only secret he’s kept as he reveals how he met his partner and soon to be husband. His secrets kept him alive and now that can set him free.

The 40th annual Vancouver International Film Festival runs October 1 – 11, 2021.

Tickets and info visit viff.org