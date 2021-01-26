The Best Concerts We Wish We Could Go To Again!

It’s been a while since we could even think about concerts, and we miss them! Remember the feeling of excitement in a packed stadium as the lights went down and your favourite musicians got ready to put on a show. Although we can’t attend concerts any time soon, we can reflect on some of our favourite concerts of the past. Check out these host-favourite shows! Did you attend any of these concerts?

Drew Savage:

Drew Savage

"Janet Jackson is one of my favourite performers to see live. Every show is a workout because sitting down at one of Janet’s shows is impossible...and probably not even allowed! I was looking forward to her Black Diamond tour, which was postponed last year because a special performance of Rhythm Nation was going to be part of the show. Here’s hoping that show is one of the first to be rescheduled once we can have nice things again ;)"

Leanne Mclaren:

Leanne Mclaren

“The last concert I saw was Tegan and Sara at the Vogue in Oct 2019. They read excerpts from their memoir and played songs in between. My favourite part; they insisted we keep our phones put away and just enjoy the show.”

Vik Sahi:

Vik Sahi

"I’ve seen Drake live 7 times now (I might be a little obsessed), starting at the Vogue Theatre over a decade ago when he just came out, to the Tacoma Dome and several times at Rogers Arena (boy do I miss nights at Rogers Arena). The most memorable has to be the most recent when he came for his Scorpion tour and I was on the floor just a few feet away from him! I hope when I see him the 8th time I make it on to the stage but at this point, I’ll take anywhere in the building, even the nosebleeds, just to see a live Drake show."

Arran Henn:

Arran Henn

Photo from Adele concert Rogers Arena July 21, 2016

"I am so missing live music and the energy of a packed arena. One of my favorite concerts was seeing Adele. To hear her incredible, beautiful and strong voice in person is something I’ll never forget. Gave me goosebumps!"

Brad Challoner, Music Director:

Brad Challoner

"Remember when ‘Dance Monkey’ was the biggest song in the world? And meet-and-greets were a thing? It wasn’t too long ago; February 2020. It was last concert I went to pre-Covid and it was to see the Australian wonder Tones And I at the Imperial on Main. Seeing an artist perform a world wide number one song in a small venue is always special. Her vocals were so strong and powerful that night. It was a neat and tidy less than one hour set packed with energy as Tones played a bunch of different instruments, pranced all over the stage and had everyone at Imperial bouncing and sweating with her. Can…not…wait to do that again!"

We hope there will be a concert to announce soon, but until then you can make your own at-home concert by listening to your favourite artists on Vancouver’s Move 103.5!