The New Normal: We Reflect on (Almost) A Year of Pandemic Life

In the words of the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, it definitely feels like our lives have been “flipped turned upside down” since a year ago! A lot has changed, as we have had to cope with this ‘new normal’. A few of our hosts shared some of their experiences as we reflect on the collective challenge of the past year.

Drew Savage:

“I don't know how to react to the idea that we've been doing "this" for a year. My relationship with time constantly changes. Last March felt like it would never end. Then, suddenly, it was June. Summer was a blur, the early fall felt kind of normal, but Christmas feels like it was six months ago, not two. For me, there have been two constants through it all: my family and the show. For many, working from home has been a fantastic experience...but for me, even though there are so few people in our building (or on the streets around it), having a "normal" routine that resembles what life was like before the pandemic has helped me a lot. Sure, everything else is different, but this bit of "same" has done me good.”

Olivia Jones:

"Well it’s been about a year since our lives were turned upside down. One thing that I’ve learned about myself and my family is that we’re resilient, far more so than we give ourselves credit for. And while there’s been a lot more screen time both for myself and my son, I’ve learned to give myself grace and extend it to others too, we’re doing the best we can. One of the ways we’ve been able to get through this is by getting out of the house. Going for a walk, a bike ride, a run or even sometimes just for a drive. Taking time to reflect and count our blessings has helped to give me perspective as well. Here’s hoping there are much brighter days ahead!”

Ray Grover:

“At first, I was like a lot of people. Drinking too much, watching too much news...and eating a pile of potato chips. Then I decided to make this pandemic work for me. I made a list of 10 things I had been putting off for years...and got to work! Two of the items on my list were, finally reading all the books ive been putting off, and perfecting my home-made dough for my cinnamon buns. Now I'm worried the pandemic might end too soon and I won't get everything done!”

Leanne McLaren:

“Well gosh this pandemic has been a doozy. It’s turned our lives upside but there has been a few things I’ve found to help me cope. Music is such a big part of my life and when I fall in love with a new album it’s on repeat for months, or in this case all of 2020. The lead singer of my favourite band Stephen Christian has a side project Anchor and Braille. He released a new album last spring called Tension. It’s full of energetic and beautifully written songs that have a bit of Maroon 5 feel. I’ve also spent my time during this pandemic focusing on my health by getting on my treadmill every day and I’m feeling really good about myself. Over the summer I was so grateful that we had nice weather that allowed me to walk around our beautiful city. Hopefully life can get back to normal this summer. We just have to stay the course, stay safe, stay healthy! Much love.”

The past year has been full of challenges. It feels like even getting out of bed in the morning is an accomplishment, and that’s because it is! We hope you’re staying safe and coping through these times.

Sending you a big ‘social distance’ hug from everyone at Vancouver’s Move!

