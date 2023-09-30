iHeartRadio
VIFF Film Review - Humanist Vampire (2023)

Still image of Sasha and Paul looking at each other in Sasha's bedroom from the film Humanist Vampire Seeking Consensual Suicidal Person

If you’re a fan of vampire movies, you’ll want to see “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consensual Suicidal Person” at VIFF. It’s a really interesting take on the genre, as we typically don’t see vampires that are ethical. The story starts off with Sasha as a young vampire child celebrating her birthday and a big milestone of when her fangs are supposed to come in, but they don’t. Her parents are worried that something is wrong with their little vampire so they take her to see a vampire physician.  It turns out she has compassion for humans that are dying instead of a blood thirst. Sasha’s mother wants to push her to become the hunter she should be and worries they aren’t raising their daughter to be independent. Her father, on the other hand, has more patience and wants his daughter to develop her blood thirst in her own time.

Fast forward to her young adulthood and she’s still drinking blood from a bag and her parents are still fighting over the fact that she isn’t willing or able to hunt her own food. In act of desperation Sasha’s parents send her to live with a cousin to learn how to fend for herself and if she doesn’t start to hunt on her own, she risks losing her own life. While she continues to wrestle with her moral dilemma she encounters Paul, a young man who is looking to end his life. Their paths have crossed for a reason and Sasha is then driven by a different motive to fulfill her destiny on her own terms.

I absolutely loved this film. Sasha is the epitome of an angsty teen, reminiscent of Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice, but with a vampire twist! The dark humour in this film is perfection and it was really neat seeing a story about vampires that do age (but slowly) as we watch Sasha grow from a child to a teen. If you enjoyed watching vampire shows like “What We Do In The Shadows”, you won’t want to miss this at VIFF.

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consensual Suicidal Person is screening at the 42nd Vancouver International Film Festival which runs September 28 – October 8.

Tickets and info at viff.org

  • Still image of Indigenous children

    VIFF Film Review - WaaPaKe (Tomorrow) (2023)

    For generations, the suffering of residential school survivors has radiated outward, impacting Indigenous families and communities. Dr. Koostachin’s deeply personal documentary WaaPaKe (Tomorrow) moves beyond intergenerational trauma, with an invitation to unravel the tangled threads of silence and unite in collective freedom and power.
  • Still image of Dr Gabor Mate for the documentary Physician, Heal Thyself

    VIFF Film Review - Physician, Heal Thyself (2023)

    In Asher Penn’s Physician, Heal Thyself Dr Maté shares not only his theories, but also his personal story. Physician, Heal Thyself offers hope and comfort, encouraging us to own our failings, share our struggles, and accept our imperfections.
  • Still image of Ernie Coombs as Mr Dressup with his puppet pals Casey and Finnegan

    VIFF Film Review - Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (2023)

    For three decades, Mr. Dressup was a fixture in Canadian living rooms. Over the course of some 4,000 episodes, he imparted simple-but-essential advice and quietly went about leading by example when it came to teaching generations of children how to be better people.
  • Image of the lead character using a long stick to fix one of the letters on the outdoor sign of his pub, the Old Oak, that is falling down.

    VIFF Film Review - The Old Oak (2023)

    In a town in the north of England, TJ and his family pub are hanging on by a thread. When an influx of Syrian refugees stokes xenophobic backlash, he’s ready to step up and help the newcomers as best he can.
  • Still image from the film Alice, Darling starring (left to right) Wunmi Mosaku, Anna Kendrick, and Kaniehtiio Horn. The three actresses are looking off camera.

    Film Review - Alice, Darling (2023)

    A young woman trapped in an abusive relationship becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends.
  • Title card for the film Corner Office. Jon Hamm peeking around the hallway corner. Just his head is showing.

    WFF Film Review - Corner Office (2022)

    New employee Orson is our unreliable narrator, a new employee who takes us on a guided tour of his eccentric work space and co-workers. Somewhat stressed by his need to over-deliver, Orson seeks a respite from his co-workers in a room that no one else seems to be aware of.
  • Still image from the film Exile. Adam Beach looking out a cabin window.

    WFF Film Review - Exile (2022)

    Ted is a man who is just getting out of prison for killing a family in a DUI incident. He receives a threat from the man whose family he accidentally killed to the effect that if Ted tries to reunite with his own family, they will be killed in retaliation for the crime Ted committed.
  • Still image of the main character in Little Jar dressed up in a hazmat suit.

    WFF Film Review - Little Jar (2022)

    Ainsley (Kelsey Gunn) is a misanthrope who hates people but when she suddenly finds herself in isolation with no one to talk to, she realizes how much she actually misses connection.
  • Title card for Scrap documentary. Image of rusting trolley cars covered in moss and graffiti.

    Film Review - Scrap (2022)

    Director Stacey Tenenbaum tackles the question about our disposable society, why we throw-out memories along with unwanted possessions; while venturing into metal graveyards to find things like planes, ships, trains and trolleys, all left to die.
