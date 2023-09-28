iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
103535
Sms*

VIFF Film Review - WaaPaKe (Tomorrow) (2023)

Still image of Indigenous children

It’s been just over two years since the remains of 215 children were discovered near the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC. Since then more and more sites have been searched and the number of unmarked graves continue to rise across Canada. The Indigenous community continues to grieve those children who never made it home from residential school as this undeniable truth is finally revealed to the world. Those who did make it home, the survivors, are still dealing with the trauma from what they went through. In “WaaPaKe” (tomorrow), filmmaker Dr Jules Arita Koostachin speaks with residential school survivors, their children, and grandchildren to hear their stories. She also takes the spotlight to share how residential schools affected her own family. “Every part of who I am has been impacted by my Mom’s experience.”

This project is deeply personal for Dr Koostachin as her mother bravely shares her truth. Rita speaks of how as a child she was sent to the residential school by boat. She recalls the fear and confusion she felt as they were kept in the dark, cold bottom of the vessel and were forced to remove their clothes. “They treated us like we were kinda diseased or something...they treat you like animals...I’ll always remember that.” The abuse, neglect, and dehumanization these children went through is devastating to hear but so important for us to understand the cruel truth of residential schools in our country.

“Why would they call you savage? I didn’t really understand. I was just a kid.”

The stories you hear in “WaaPaKe” carry so much pain to this day. It’s a dark reminder that these atrocities are not far in the past but very much in the present and carried down through intergenerational trauma. The images, photographs and footage that accompany this documentary are incredibly moving. With Truth and Reconciliation Day and Orange Shirt Day coming up this Saturday, I would highly recommend you catch this film to bear witness to these survivors’ stories and to understand how intergenerational trauma is still very prevalent in the community.  Through the trauma and suffering though, there is still hope for intergenerational healing. “Tomorrow means hope, it means we have a future.”

WaaPaKe is screening at the 42nd Vancouver International Film Festival which runs September 28 – October 8.

Tickets and info at viff.org

WaaPaKe (Tomorrow) - Trailer 01m10s from NFB/marketing on Vimeo.

  • Still image of Dr Gabor Mate for the documentary Physician, Heal Thyself

    VIFF Film Review - Physician, Heal Thyself (2023)

    In Asher Penn’s Physician, Heal Thyself Dr Maté shares not only his theories, but also his personal story. Physician, Heal Thyself offers hope and comfort, encouraging us to own our failings, share our struggles, and accept our imperfections.
  • Still image of Ernie Coombs as Mr Dressup with his puppet pals Casey and Finnegan

    VIFF Film Review - Mr Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (2023)

    For three decades, Mr. Dressup was a fixture in Canadian living rooms. Over the course of some 4,000 episodes, he imparted simple-but-essential advice and quietly went about leading by example when it came to teaching generations of children how to be better people.
  • Image of the lead character using a long stick to fix one of the letters on the outdoor sign of his pub, the Old Oak, that is falling down.

    VIFF Film Review - The Old Oak (2023)

    In a town in the north of England, TJ and his family pub are hanging on by a thread. When an influx of Syrian refugees stokes xenophobic backlash, he’s ready to step up and help the newcomers as best he can.
  • Still image from the film Alice, Darling starring (left to right) Wunmi Mosaku, Anna Kendrick, and Kaniehtiio Horn. The three actresses are looking off camera.

    Film Review - Alice, Darling (2023)

    A young woman trapped in an abusive relationship becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends.
  • Title card for the film Corner Office. Jon Hamm peeking around the hallway corner. Just his head is showing.

    WFF Film Review - Corner Office (2022)

    New employee Orson is our unreliable narrator, a new employee who takes us on a guided tour of his eccentric work space and co-workers. Somewhat stressed by his need to over-deliver, Orson seeks a respite from his co-workers in a room that no one else seems to be aware of.
  • Still image from the film Exile. Adam Beach looking out a cabin window.

    WFF Film Review - Exile (2022)

    Ted is a man who is just getting out of prison for killing a family in a DUI incident. He receives a threat from the man whose family he accidentally killed to the effect that if Ted tries to reunite with his own family, they will be killed in retaliation for the crime Ted committed.
  • Still image of the main character in Little Jar dressed up in a hazmat suit.

    WFF Film Review - Little Jar (2022)

    Ainsley (Kelsey Gunn) is a misanthrope who hates people but when she suddenly finds herself in isolation with no one to talk to, she realizes how much she actually misses connection.
  • Title card for Scrap documentary. Image of rusting trolley cars covered in moss and graffiti.

    Film Review - Scrap (2022)

    Director Stacey Tenenbaum tackles the question about our disposable society, why we throw-out memories along with unwanted possessions; while venturing into metal graveyards to find things like planes, ships, trains and trolleys, all left to die.
  • Still image of Brendan Fraser in The Whale.

    VIFF Film Review - The Whale (2022)

    A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
6

Check out the latest Songs