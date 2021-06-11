Vigil Held at the Art Gallery to Mourn the Victims of Hate Motivated Attack in London Ontario

A Muslim-Canadian family was targeted simply for existing. The Afzaal family suffered an unimaginable loss as four of the family members were murdered and nine-year-old Fayez was injured. Hundreds gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery for a (socially distant) vigil to honour the victims and their family. A friend of the Afzaal family spoke to the crowd, along with various community leaders and artists.

A friend of the Afzaal family gave an emotional speech, telling the crowd about the fear the Muslim community feels in Canada.

Many brought flowers and held signs to stand in solidarity against acts rooted in hate and racism.

A child, likely only as old as Fayez Afzaal, stands in front of a sign condemning Islamophobia.

A 17-year-old student delivered an impassioned speech in hopes of seeing positive change in her lifetime.

Indigenous Elders present a sacred blanket, signifying healing, in honour of the Afzaal family and Fayez’s recovery.

A GoFundMe has been setup for Fayez Afzaal and his family. For more information, click here.