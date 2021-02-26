When it comes to your health don't put it off. A personal story from Leanne McLaren.

Recently I had a health scare that I thought I should share because I learned a lot about how important it is to advocate for yourself and make sure you’re getting the medical attention you need, especially when it’s urgent and possibly something deadly.

At 41 years old, I’ve been fairly good at keeping on top of my health, getting regular physicals, dental cleanings, eye checks etc. The one thing I fell behind on was my breast health. Breast cancer runs in my family and I used to be pretty vigilant on self-exams but with the pandemic my mind has been on other things.

Friday January 29

I don’t recall what made me think about it but I decided to do a self breast exam and low and behold I discovered what felt like a prune plum size lump in my left breast. My heart sank. Did I really just feel that? And it’s big! I thought how the heck did I not feel this before? How long has it been there? I immediately called my family doctor. During the pandemic most doctor’s appointments are by phone but I made sure to tell the receptionist that I found a lump and needed an in person appointment. She gave me a few options for dates available and I picked the closest appointment that I could make without missing any work, which was Feb 9.

It never fails that when something is weighing on your mind and you’re trying to hold it together so you can go on with your day, that’s when someone asks ‘hey, how’s it going? And then it all falls apart. That’s exactly what happened when I arrived to work. Olivia Jones asked me how I was doing. It was Friday, something to be happy about but I burst into tears and told her what was going on. As sweet as she is she helped me calm down and said I should take one of the earlier appointments with my dr even if it meant missing a day of work because when it comes to your health and something as serious as cancer you don’t want to waste any time. So I did just that. I called the doctor’s office back and took an earlier appointment.

Friday February 5 – Day of my doctor’s appointment.

Leading up to the appointment I didn’t tell many people about what I was dealing with because I didn’t want to cause any concern until I knew what was going on. I didn’t even tell my Mom ‘cause I didn’t want her to worry. During my appointment my family doctor checked both breasts, the lymph nodes in my arm pits and my chest and neck. She was very thorough. She was able to feel the lump in my left breast and a small one in my right. She wrote up a requisition for a mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy if needed. On my way home from my appointment I called my best friend Miriam and cried. She helped me to calm down, as she always does, and I focused on the next steps. I called the imaging clinic that my requisition was for and they offered me an appointment for mid-April! I took the appointment and sat with those uneasy feelings.

I needed to talk to someone who’s gone through this. I called a dear friend who in her mid-30’s had breast cancer and beat it. She gave me some great advice. She said to call around to other mammogram clinics and try to get an earlier date. Don’t wait! So I did just that and scheduled an appointment for Feb 26th at Mt St Joseph Hospital. I thought to myself well that’s better than April. After a conversation with my Aunt she did some more calling around and got me an appointment for the following Tuesday, Feb 9 at a medical imaging clinic in Surrey. Gosh I’m so grateful for my friends and family who have rallied in support of me pushing to get appointments. I never would have thought to do that. Later that day I called my Mom to tell her about my lumps and surprisingly she took the news well and calmly reassured me that whatever happens we’ll get through it together.

Tuesday February 9 – Day of my first ever mammogram.

I’ve heard lots of different experiences from women who have had mammograms, everything from it’s very painful and awkward to it’s not that bad. I was a bit nervous going in but was very lucky to have an incredible technician. Sophia greeted me warmly with smiling eyes and said “I have a thick Russian accent but let me assure you I know what I’m doing and I’ll take good care of you today”. She was so kind and reassuring and let me know exactly how the appointment was going to go. She told me this mammogram machine was the newest and best in the industry. During the scans she was super encouraging and kept telling how good I was doing. She even let me look at the scans after. They are black and white and didn’t look like much to me. Surprisingly the procedure wasn’t painful at all, just a little awkward having your breast squished between two plastic shelves. The scans were sent electronically to the radiologist and he then decided that I did need to proceed with an ultrasound.

So I booked an appointment for the ultrasound but I was getting better at this and even though they offered me an appointment for Feb 27, I asked to be put on a cancellation list. I was then called a few days later and offered an earlier date of Feb 17.