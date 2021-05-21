You Can Help Make a Langley Senior’s 100th Birthday Even Brighter!

Making it to 100 years of age is an incredible milestone that deserves a big birthday bash! Unfortunately, a Langley senior will celebrate becoming a centenarian without much of a crowd. John Kromhoff will turn 100 on June 24th, in a long-term care home with COVID-19 restrictions on the number of visitors allowed.

“they had hard rubber tires on cars and no television, and the roads all used to have names instead of numbers.” Kromhoff told the Langley Advance Times

In an effort to make his big day more special, his family is requesting help from the community. They are hoping to harness the power of the internet to have lots of birthday cards sent to Mr. Kromhoff. Do your part in sending over good vibes to this deserving local senior, just look at that smile!

His mailing address is:

John Kromhoff

c/o 8888 202nd Street,

Langley, B.C.

V1M 4A7

The soon-to-be 100 year old doesn’t think he’ll receive many cards from this, help prove him wrong, in the best way possible!

