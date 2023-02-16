Vancity Credit Union Lonsdale Grand Opening

Join Erin Davis at the Lonsdale Vancity Credit Union on Friday February 24th from 11am-3pm for the Grand Opening! Located at 1620 Lonsdale Avenue, this brand new branch offers specialists and financial advisors to support your banking, lending, investing, and business needs. Vancity Credit Union members have the chance to win a gift basket that is filled with local goodies. In addition, MOVE 103.5 Street Squad will be bringing Beat the Bank for your chance to with gift cards to local resturants. Stop by on February 24th for all your banking needs and enter for your chance to win!

About Vancity.

Vancity is a large, growing, and successful financial institution.

• The credit union has more than 560,000 members

• More than 50 branches

• And $34 Billion in assets

It’s a credit union, which means that its members are its owners — unlike traditional banks, where shareholders are owners.

Vancity has operated in BC for more than 76 years and has always worked to support local communities. The credit union cares about climate action, financial inclusion, affordable housing, and Reconciliation.

Vancity puts people and planet first. You can feel good about banking here.

• 30% of profits are shared with members and communities every year.

o From supporting newcomers to Canada and women entrepreneurs to providing programs to help with green home retrofits, Vancity is a financial force for change.