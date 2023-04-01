1 Dead, 28 Injured In Roof Collapse At Death Metal Concert

One person was killed and 28 others were injured Friday at a death metal concert in Illinois when the venue’s roof and marquee collapsed shortly before 7:55 p.m.

The show at the Apollo Theatre Ac in Belidere, about 116 kilometres northwest of Chicago, was the 13th stop on a tour by Morbid Angel, Revocation, Skeletal Remains and Crypta. About 260 people were inside the venue, which can accommodate 1,500.

Belvidere police chief Shane Woody told reporters there was “absolute chaos” when first responders arrived. Fire chief Shawn Schadle said five people were rushed from the scene with severe injuries while others had moderate or minor injuries.

According to one account, the collapse happened after Crypta’s set and before the second band, Skeleton Remains, was on stage.

“We are safe and sound! All bands … are safe,” read a message on Crypta’s Instagram page. “Thanks for your concern … we lost our RV, but we are OK. We’ll soon release a full statement about it and keep you updated.”

Skeletal Remains wrote that “everyone … is alive and injury free. Our hearts go out to anybody in the crowd who were injured.” A message on Revocation’s Instagram page reads: “Everyone in the bands and crew are safe. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this disaster.”

The collapse is being blamed on a storm that swept through the area with heavy rain, hail and winds over 140 km/hour.

The Apollo Theatre Ac opened in 1922 and has been operating as a live music venue since last June.

The four bands cancelled a show scheduled for Saturday night in Joliet, Illinois. They are scheduled to play Indiana and Michigan next week.

