10 Country Songs For Your Valentine's Playlist

This Valentine’s Day you can say it with flowers, chocolate or jewelry – safely delivered, of course. Or, you can say it with the gift of music.

Nothing let’s you express feelings or set the mood quite like a finely-crafted playlist. Since we can't go out, kick off your boots together at home and settle in with the perfect soundtrack.

You can go with the sensual (Alan Jackson’s “I’ll Go On Loving You”), the reflective (Garth Brooks’ “The Dance”), or the direct (Conway Twitty’s “I’d Love To Lay You Down”).

Here are 10 songs that will put a little twang in your Valentine:

“Amazed” — Lonestar

“I Cross My Heart” — George Strait

“Feels So Right” — Alabama

“Breathe” — Faith Hill

“I Fall To Pieces” — Patsy Cline

“But For The Grace Of God” — Keith Urban

“Forever and Ever, Amen” — Randy Travis

“How Do I Live” — LeAnn Rimes

“I Melt” - Rascal Flatts

“I Swear” — John Michael Montgomery