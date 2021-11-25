10 Holiday Gift Ideas For Music Lovers

Christmas is a month away and you haven’t found the perfect gift for the music lover on your list? Don’t panic, we’ve got you covered:

Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard have been replaced by Papa Het and Dr. Groove in the Metallica-themed version of iconic board game Clue. According to a description, it’s not a murder mystery. “Yhe band and crew are back at HQ to record Metallica's next album, but with all the excitement, a key piece of equipment has gone missing! As the hours tick by, the group grows more and more eager to begin. They decide to split up and scour the building for any trace of their missing equipment.”

$49.99 U.S. at Metallica Store

Nothing delivers hip hop cred like a scented candle. Drake’s collection includes Sweeter Tings (for the city) and Muskoka (for the cottage), or you can bring a whiff of the rapper himself into your home with Carby Musk.

$61.69 to $102.82 at Better World Fragrance House

For the girl (or guy) who wants to channel Olivia Rodrigo, check out the black-and-white leather 3989 Brogue wingtip shoes with extra-chunky soles that the singer recently showcased while singing "Drivers License" on SNL.

$190 at DrMartens.ca

Your teenaged son will spend even more time in the shower once you gift him with the Moxie showerhead and wireless speaker from Kohler. The sound from a Harman Kardon speaker will wash over anyone who pairs it with a phone or Bluetooth-enabled device. Great for soaping up to music or podcasts on the iHeartRadio app (or surprising your sister with the theme from Psycho).

$475 and up at HomeDepot.ca

Can you guess which music stars inspired rubber ducks named Squawk This Way, Bohemian Quacksody and the Floating Stones? There are lots of cheesy names for the quackers at this store in Old Montreal that ships its mighty ducks all over Canada. Other rock stars immortalized as bath companions include Elton John, Prince, David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen.

$29.99 at Le Petit Duck Shoppe

ABBA fans can reflect – literally – on the Swedish pop group’s phenomenal career. We all know someone who was Bjorn to gaze into this 10” x 12” hand-printed (and almost certainly unlicensed) mirror.

$69 at Rosehound Apparel

Published in October, The Book of Mac by Donna-Claire Chesman is described as “an album-by-album celebration of the life and music” of rapper Mac Miller, who died in 2018.

$37 at Indigo

Washing dishes is so much more fun with Dish Divas cloths from Boldfaced Goods. Each one is emblazoned with familiar – and sometimes altered – lyrics from pop songs, including: “I don’t want no scrubs,” “And I’m here to remind you of the mess you left when you went away” and “Clean me baby one more time.” Billie Eilish fans will appreciate: “So you’re a tough guy. Like to scrub it rough guy. Just can’t get enough guy.”

$7 U.S. at Bold Faced Goods

It’s Grogu on the go! This 2-inch Bluetooth speaker boasts big sound for up to four hours per charge – and even doubles as a selfie remote. Comes with a lanyard and keychain strap.

$26.99 at Funky Toys

What to do with family and friends on those cold, winter days? Whip out Game That Song, where players choose from 100 cards with different topics and then have to find a song on their music apps that fit. Some are easy (“A song to play that mentions someone’s name”) and some are less so (“A song to play when you farted but walk away and play it cool”).

$24.99 at Amazon