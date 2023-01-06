10 Shot Outside DJ Khaled Eatery As French Montana Films Music Video

At least 10 people were shot Thursday night while rapper French Montana was filming a music video outside a restaurant co-owned by DJ Khaled.

Police responded to The Licking in Miami Gardens, Florida – about 24 km north of Miami – at around 8 p.m. and found several victims.

Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgago-Gourgue told reporters that a large crowd of people was gathered outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting but it was not yet known if someone shot into the crowd or if there was an exchange of gunfire.

No arrests have been made but an investigation is underway.

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting.



Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, rapper Rob49 and a bodyguard for French Montana are among the victims. A graphic video circulating on social media shows several people laying on the pavement near pools of blood following the shooting.

One witness told local news outlets that people watching filming of the music video behind a nearby KFC were robbed of valuables. After production had moved to The Licking, the witness said as many as 15 gunshots were heard and people scattered.

7News reported that four victims were airlifted to a trauma centre and at least one is listed in critical condition. No fatalities were reported.

It was the 12th mass shooting in the U.S. so far this year.