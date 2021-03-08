10 Songs For International Women's Day
The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, which has been celebrated on March 8 since 1913, is #ChooseToChallenge. It’s a global call to motivate people to “call out gender bias and inequality."
To celebrate International Women’s Day, we’ve come up with a list of 10 songs about strong, beautiful women – songs that just happen to have been recorded by strong, beautiful women.
"I Am Woman" - Helen Reddy
"Run The World (Girls)" - Beyoncé
"I’m Every Woman" - Whitney Houston
"Independent Women" - Destiny’s Child
"Confident" - Demi Lovato
"No" - Meghan Trainor
"Scars To Your Beautiful" - Alessia Cara
"Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves" - Eurythmics
"Beautiful" - Christina Aguilera
"Respect" - Aretha Franklin
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Canadian women
-
Celine DionCeline Dion
-
Alessia CaraAlessia Cara
-
Alanis MorissetteAlanis Morissette
-
Jann ArdenJann Arden