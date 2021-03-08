10 Songs For International Women's Day

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, which has been celebrated on March 8 since 1913, is #ChooseToChallenge. It’s a global call to motivate people to “call out gender bias and inequality."

To celebrate International Women’s Day, we’ve come up with a list of 10 songs about strong, beautiful women – songs that just happen to have been recorded by strong, beautiful women.

"I Am Woman" - Helen Reddy

"Run The World (Girls)" - Beyoncé

"I’m Every Woman" - Whitney Houston

"Independent Women" - Destiny’s Child

"Confident" - Demi Lovato

"No" - Meghan Trainor

"Scars To Your Beautiful" - Alessia Cara

"Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves" - Eurythmics

"Beautiful" - Christina Aguilera

"Respect" - Aretha Franklin