2 Injured When Video Screen Falls During Boy Band Concert

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

At least two people have been reported injured after a video screen suspended above the stage at a boy band concert in Hong Kong suddenly fell to the floor.

Fan-shot video of the horrific incident shows a dancer being crushed by the screen, which then falls over onto at least one other dancer.

According to the South China Morning Post, local police said two males were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. One suffered neck injuries and was listed in serious condition in intensive care and the other suffered a head injury and was listed as stable.

Three fans were treated for shock, including one who was taken to hospital.

Mirror, which consists of 12 members, was formed in 2018.

During a show at the same venue on Tuesday Mirror member Frankie Chan fell off the stage. He later wrote on social media: “Sorry for making everyone worry. I was too focused on my words. Only some bruises. I'm a lucky man.”

Video also circulated on social media showing a platform above the stage seemingly bending under the weight of the performers.

Video from last night showing that the bridge is SHAKING from bearing their weight???? Surely there is enough budget to invest in some decent carpentry??? pic.twitter.com/MATDt8P3Oj — lo hoi ying | 羅愷盈 (@hoiying_22) July 26, 2022

Below: Watch fan-shot video of the video screen falling.

Mirror concert in Hong Kong, big lcd screen falling off pic.twitter.com/5JQ7UNPvac — Jacky Hau (@real_jackycwhau) July 28, 2022

Mirror concert disaster: large TV screen falls on who seems to be 2 stage dancers… Video from @iamkingjer on IG. pic.twitter.com/7wtP2E5tsR — Thomas Shum (@t__shum) July 28, 2022