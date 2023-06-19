2 Killed At Beyond Wonderland EDM Festival

Two people were killed and two others were wounded Saturday night during the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival near the George, Washington – about 240 kilometres east of Seattle.

The alleged gunman was wounded by police and taken into a custody, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place at around 8:25 p.m. in what festival organizers described in a tweet as an "overflow campground area." The festival continued on Saturday night but Sunday’s performances – including those by Afrojack and Marshmello – were cancelled.

"Honestly can’t believe this right now," tweeted Marshmello. "Absolutely heartbroken thinking about the families and everyone in the community affected by this senseless tragedy." Afrojack tweeted broken heart and crying face emojis.

A tweet from Beyond Wonderland read: "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.”