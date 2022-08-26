2022 MTV VMAs: What You Need To Know

The 38th MTV Video Music Awards are going down Sunday night in New Jersey. Here’s what you need to know about the big show:

When and where are the VMAs?

The VMAs take place on April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

How can I watch?

The show will be broadcast in Canada on MTV and MUCH. (Both are part of Bell Media, parent company of this website.)

Who is hosting?

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow are sharing hosting duties.

Who’s performing?

In addition to performances by co-hosts Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj, performers at the 2022 MTV VMAs include Anitta (“Envolver”), BLACKPINK (“Pink Venom”), Lizzo (“2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”), Måneskin (“Supermodel”), J Balvin (“Nivel de Perreo”), Marshmello x Khalid (“Numb”), Panic! at the Disco (“Middle of a Breakup”), Kane Brown (“Grand”) and Eminem with Snoop Dogg (“From the D 2 the LBC”). Bad Bunny will perform from Yankee Stadium in New York City and both Nicki Minaj and Red Hot Chili Peppers are performing medleys of their hits.

Who’s up for awards?

You’ll find the complete list of nominations here. With seven each, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead the way but Doja Cat and Harry Styles are close behind with six nominations apiece. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award and Nicki Minaj will be honoured with the Vanguard Award.

Is Canada repped?

Of course! The Weeknd and Drake each have five nominations, Justin Bieber has four and Avril Lavigne has two. Plus, the VMA pre-show will feature Tate McRae as correspondent.

Who’s won the most VMAs?

Beyoncé tops the list of VMA winners with 29 wins, followed by Madonna with 20 and Lady Gaga with 18. The Canadian artist with the most VMAs is Justin Bieber, who has collected 6.

What's MTV?

It's a cable channel, launched in August 1981, that used to play music videos. The VMAs debuted in 1984.