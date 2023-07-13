2023 CCMA Awards Nominations, Performers Announced
Details for the 2023 CCMA Awards have been announced, including nominations, performers and hosts.
The Canadian Country Music Association will hold its annual awards show in Hamilton, Ontario on September 16. The big night will be hosted by sibling duo the Reklaws, who will pull triple duty as performers and nominees.
Other big name acts gracing the stage will be Sam Hunt, Jade Eagleson, James Barker Band, Dean Brody, Carly Pearce, Josh Ross, Dallas Smith, Train and last year’s co-host and big winner, Tenille Townes.
Nominations announced include:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
Shania Twain
TD AEROPLAN VISA FANS' CHOICE AWARD
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Tim Hicks
High Valley
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
The Reklaws
Josh Ross
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Andrew Hyatt Four Good Years
The Reklaws Good Ol' Days
Shawn Austin Planes Don't Wait
Tim Hicks Talk To Time
Tim & the Glory Boys Tim & the Glory Boys
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Dean Brody “Where’d You Learn How To Do That”
Lindsay Ell “Right On Time”
James Barker Band “Wastin’ Whiskey”
Tyler Joe Miller “Wild As Her”
The Reklaws feat. Jake Owen “11 Beers”
Josh Ross “On A Different Night”
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
Tim & the Glory Boys
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Dax
Nate Haller
Griffen Palmer
Orville Peck
Josh Ross
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Lindsay Ell
Mackenzie Porter
Tenille Townes
Shania Twain
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Brett Kissel
Josh Ross
Dallas Smith
MUSICAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
The Reklaws feat. Jake Owen “11 Beers”
High Valley feat. Alison Krauss "Do This Life"
Gord Bamford feat. Terri Clark "I Ain't Drunk"
Tyler Joe Miller & Matt Lang "Never Met A Beer"
Dallas Smith & Mackenzie Porter "One Too"
More nominations to come.
CTV is the exclusive home of the 41st Annual CCMA Awards, which will air September 16 at 8 p.m. on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.
Bell Media (parent company of this website) owns iHeartRadio’s Pure Country stations across Canada.
For tickets to the 2023 CCMA Awards click here.