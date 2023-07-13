2023 CCMA Awards Nominations, Performers Announced

Details for the 2023 CCMA Awards have been announced, including nominations, performers and hosts.

The Canadian Country Music Association will hold its annual awards show in Hamilton, Ontario on September 16. The big night will be hosted by sibling duo the Reklaws, who will pull triple duty as performers and nominees.

Other big name acts gracing the stage will be Sam Hunt, Jade Eagleson, James Barker Band, Dean Brody, Carly Pearce, Josh Ross, Dallas Smith, Train and last year’s co-host and big winner, Tenille Townes.

Nominations announced include:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

Shania Twain

TD AEROPLAN VISA FANS' CHOICE AWARD

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Tim Hicks

High Valley

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

The Reklaws

Josh Ross

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Andrew Hyatt Four Good Years

The Reklaws Good Ol' Days

Shawn Austin Planes Don't Wait

Tim Hicks Talk To Time

Tim & the Glory Boys Tim & the Glory Boys

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Dean Brody “Where’d You Learn How To Do That”

Lindsay Ell “Right On Time”

James Barker Band “Wastin’ Whiskey”

Tyler Joe Miller “Wild As Her”

The Reklaws feat. Jake Owen “11 Beers”

Josh Ross “On A Different Night”

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

Tim & the Glory Boys

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Dax

Nate Haller

Griffen Palmer

Orville Peck

Josh Ross

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Lindsay Ell

Mackenzie Porter

Tenille Townes

Shania Twain

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Brett Kissel

Josh Ross

Dallas Smith

MUSICAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

The Reklaws feat. Jake Owen “11 Beers”

High Valley feat. Alison Krauss "Do This Life"

Gord Bamford feat. Terri Clark "I Ain't Drunk"

Tyler Joe Miller & Matt Lang "Never Met A Beer"

Dallas Smith & Mackenzie Porter "One Too"

CTV is the exclusive home of the 41st Annual CCMA Awards, which will air September 16 at 8 p.m. on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

For tickets to the 2023 CCMA Awards click here.