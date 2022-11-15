2023 Grammy Nominations: Who Will Make The List?

Nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards will be announced Tuesday at 12 noon ET by Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Jimmie Allen, Smokey Robinson and Luis Fonsi.

The list is based on Recording Academy members’ votes on new recordings, released between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, submitted for consideration. Canada’s Drake and The Weeknd have both said they did not submit their music but both can show up on the list as featured artist or collaborator on another artist’s song.

Silk Sonic – the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – also said they were “gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually” taking their album out of consideration. (Last year, Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” was named Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best R&B Song and tied for Best R&B Performance.)

So, who will appear on the list of Grammy nominations?

Adele’s much-hyped 30 is almost certain to be up for Album of the Year, a category she won with 21 and 25, and the lead single “Easy on Me” is sure to be nominated for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, categories she won for “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello.”

Adele will likely be competing for votes again with Beyoncé, whose Renaissance is sure to get a nod.

At the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017, Adele accepted Album of the Year for 25 by tearfully insisting that Beyoncé’s Lemonade was more deserving.

Other Album of the Year nominees could be Harry’s House by Harry Styles, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, Special by Lizzo, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny and In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile.

Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) is eligible for a nomination because it is considered a new recording so it could make the cut. The original version was nominated for Album of the Year in 2014.

The list of Best Pop Vocal Album nominees will probably look similar to the Album of the Year list: 30, Harry’s House, Renaissance and Red (Taylor’s Version) – but watch for Rosalía’s Motomami to sneak in there.

Nominees for the coveted Record of the Year – which goes to the artist, producer, recording engineer and mixer – are expected to include Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” “Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Doja Cat’s “Woman” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” Taylor Swift could show up with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” and don’t be surprised to see “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Encanto soundtrack or Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.”

Contenders for Song of the Year, which is awarded to songwriters, are likely to be the same as Record of the Year.

Best New Artist, a title that has gone to Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Canada’s Alessia Cara in recent years, is a little harder to predict. Latto is surely getting a nomination, along with Tems, Dove Cameron, Gayle and Anitta. Could Alberta native Tate McRae also make the list?

Lady Gaga is almost certain to be named among the nominees for Best Song Written for Visual Media for her Top Gun: Maverick track "Hold My Hand." (She won the award in 2019 for "Shallow" and in 2020 for "I'll Never Love Again" – both from A Star Is Born.) It will be up against “We Don’t Talk About Bruno" from Encanto, Beyoncé's "Be Alive" from King Richard and "Nobody But U" from Turning Red by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, who won the category in 2021 with Bond theme “No Time to Die."

Expect to see Jack Harlow’s name among the Grammy nominees in Rap categories (and possibly Record of the Year and Song of the Year). Country nominees will likely be Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett; and Rock categories will be filled with names like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eddie Vedder and Jack White – and possibly Canada’s Neil Young and Crazy Horse.

The Recording Academy has added several categories this year: Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance and Best Song for Social Change.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Of course, iHeartRadio.ca Music News will have full coverage of the nominations on Tuesday.