2024 Juno Awards Nominees Announced, Charlotte Cardin Leads With Six


Nominations for the 2024 Juno Awards have been announced, with Charlotte Cardin leading all artists with six nods.

Cardin's six nominations include TikTok Juno Fan Choice, Single of the Year for "Confetti", Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for 99 Nights, Artist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

She was the most-nominated artist back in 2022, winning four of the six awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Phoenix

Just behind Cardin with five nominations each are R&B sensation Daniel Caesar and alt-rock newcomer TALK.

Nelly Furtado will host the 2024 Juno Awards, which take place on March 24, 2024 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, NS. 

Artists scheduled to perform include Furtado, Cardin, the Beaches, Maestro Fresh-Wes, Josh Ross, Karan Aujla and TALK.

See the full list of nominations below.

TikTok Juno Fan Choice

Charlotte Cardin

Daniel Caesar

DVBBS

Josh Ross

Karan Aujla

Shubh Mass

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

ThxSoMch

Walk Off the Earth 

Single of the year

"Confetti," Charlotte Cardin

"Always," Daniel Caesar 

"Pretty Girl Era," Lu Kala

"A Little Bit Happy," TALK

"Greedy," Tate McRae

International album of the year

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs 

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen

SOS, SZA 

1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift 

Album of the year

Néo-Romance, Alexandra Stréliski 

99 Nights, Charlotte Cardin 

Never Enough, Daniel Caesar

Mirror, Lauren Spencer Smith 

Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, TALK

Artist of the year

Charlotte Cardin 

Daniel Caesar 

Lauren Spencer Smith 

Shania Twain 

Tate McRae 

Group of the year

Arkells

Loud Luxury

Nickelback

The Beaches

Walk Off the Earth 

Breakthrough artist of the year

Connor Price 

Karan Aujla 

Lu Kala 

Shubh 

TALK

Breakthrough group of the year

Busty and the Bass

Crash Adams 

Good Kid 

Men I Trust 

New West 

Songwriter of the year

Allison Russell: "Eve Was Black" (co-songwriters Drew Lindsay, JT Nero); "Stay Right Here" (co-songwriters Drew Lindsay, JT Nero); "The Returner" (co-songwriters JT Nero).

Aysanabee: "Alone" (co-songwriters Ali Willa Milner, Charlie McClean); "Here and Now" (co-songwriters Ali Willa Milner, Derek Hoffman); "Somebody Else" (co-songwriters Derek Hoffman, Sean Sroka). 

Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando and Lubalin: "Confetti;" "Daddy's a Psycho" (co-songwriters Aaron Paris, Harper Gordon); "Jim Carrey" (co-songwriter Mathieu Sénéchal).

Nicholas Durocher (TALK) and Connor Riddell: "Afraid of the Dark" (co-songwriters Eric Allen Palmquist, Joshua Speers); "A Little Bit Happy" (co-songwriters Brandon Colbein, Jussi Karvinen, Justin Tranter); "Wasteland" (co-songwriters Brandon Colbein, Justin Tranter and Sam Homaee)

William Prince: "Broken Heart of Mine;" "Easier and Harder:' "When You Miss Someone."

Country album of the year

The Compass Project – South Album, Brett Kissel 

Right Round Here, Dean Brody 

Do it Anyway, Jade Eagleson 

Ahead of Our Time, James Barker Band 

Spillin' My Truth, Tyler Joe Miller 

Adult alternative album of the year

Powder Blue, Begonia 

Multitudes, Feist 

Are We Good, Hayden 

Motewolonuwok, Jeremy Dutcher 

Revolution, Shawnee Kish 

Alternative album of the year

Here and Now, Aysanabee 

Dizzy, Dizzy 

To Learn, Leith Ross 

See You in the Dark, Softcult 

Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, TALK

Pop album of the year

99 Nights, Charlotte Cardin 

Mirror, Lauren Spencer Smith 

Saturn Return, Rêve 

Queen of Me, Shania Twain 

Lost in Translation, Valley 

Rock album of the year

Fearless, Crown Lands 

Formentera II, Metric  

Blame My Ex, the Beaches 

Pretty Monster, the Blue Stones 

Glory, the Glorious Sons 

Vocal jazz album of the year

Songwriter, Alex Bird & Ewen Farncombe 

You're Alike, You Two, Caity Gyorgy and Mark Limacher 

Little Bit a' Love, Denielle Bassels 

Our Roots Run Deep, Dominique Fils-Aimé 

Your Requests, Laila Biali 

Jazz album of the year (solo)

Day Moon, Christine Jensen 

Walls Made of Glass, Gentiane MG 

Sonic Bouquet, Jocelyn Gould 

Twelve, Noam Lemish 

The South Detroit Connection, Russ Macklem 

Jazz album of the year (group)

Migrations, Allison Au with the Migrations Ensemble

Septology-The Black Forest Session, Canadian Jazz Collective

Cry Me a River, Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band

Recent History, Mike Murley & Mark Eisenman Quartet

Convergence, Nick Maclean Quartet feat. Brownman Ali 

Instrumental album of the year

Néo-Romance, Alexandra Stréliski 

When we were that what wept for the sea, Colin Stetson 

Calibrating Friction, Haralabos [Harry] Stafylakis 

Fourth Album, Markus Floats 

Tesseract, Meredith Bates 

Francophone album of the year

Zayon, FouKi

Dans la seconde, Karkwa

En concert avec l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (sous la direction du chef Simon Leclerc), Les Cowboys Fringants & l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal 

À boire deboutte, Salebarbes

Non conventionnel, Souldia 

Children's album of the year

Big Words, ABC Singsong 

Going Back: Remembered and Remixed Family Folk Songs, Vol. 1, Ginalina 

Love-a-By, Splash'N Boots 

Welcome to the Flea Circus, the Swinging Belles

Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro Stick to Your Vision For Young Athletes, Young Maestro

Classical album of the year (solo artist)

Infinite Voyage, Barbara Hannigan 

Nielsen: Violin Concerto, Symphony No. 4, James Ehnes 

Fauré: Nocturnes & Barcarolles, Marc-André Hamelin 

De Hartmann: Cello Concerto, Matt Haimovitz 

Mouvance, Suzie LeBlanc 

Classical album of the year (large ensemble)

Bekah Simms: Bestiaries, Cryptid Ensemble, Ensemble Contemporain de Montreal 

Maxime Goulet: Symphonie de la tempête de verglas, Orchestre classique de Montréal, conducted by Jacques Lacombe 

Sibelius 3 & 4, Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin 

Mahler: Symphony No. 5, Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal, conducted by Rafael Payare 

Rachmaninoff: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3; Isle of the Dead, the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Classical album of the year (small ensemble)

Mythes, Andrew Armstrong and James Ehnes 

Portrait: Alex Baranowski, Angèle Dubeau and La Pietà 

Portrait, Cheng² Duo 

Il Ponte di Leonardo, Constantinople 

Basta parlare!, Les Barocudas 

Classical composition of the year

Simulacra, Amy Brandon 

Portrait of an Imaginary Sibling, Dinuk Wijeratne 

...and the Higher Leaves of the Trees Seemed to Shimmer in the Last of the Sunlight's Lingering Touch of Them…, Emilie Cecilia LeBel

Shāhīn-nāmeh, for Voice and Orchestra, Iman Habibi 

Don't Throw Your Head in Your Hands, Nicole Lizée 

Rap album/EP of the year

Bag or die, bbno$ 

Spin the Globe, Connor Price 

Crying Crystals, Haviah Mighty 

Kaytraminé, Kaytraminé 

Panic, Tobi 

Dance recording of the year

"Eat Your Man," Dom Dolla and Nelly Furtado 

"Crew Thang," DVBBS, Jeremih and Sk8 

"Need Your Love," Felix Cartal and Karen Harding 

"I Go Dancing," Frank Walker feat. Ella Henderson

"Next to You," Loud Luxury, DVBBS feat. Kane Brown

Contemporary R&B recording of the year

For the Better, Aqyila 

Never Enough, Daniel Caesar 

"Heartbreak Hill," Jon Vinyl 

When it Blooms, Nonso Amadi 

Facets, Shay Lia 

Reggae recording of the year

"Stir This Thing," Ammoye 

"Feel Like Home," Exco Levi 

Roots Girl, Jah'Mila 

Dread, Kirk Diamond & Finn 

"Rush Dem," Omega Mighty feat. 4Korners, Haviah Mighty

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year

Here and Now, Aysanabee 

Scream, Holler & Howl, Blue Moon Marquee 

Inuktitut, Elisapie 

Revolution, Shawnee Kish 

Bekka Ma'iingan, Zoon 

Contemporary roots album of the year

The Returner, Allison Russell 

We Will Never Be the Same, Good Lovelies 

Beyond the Reservoir, Julian Taylor 

A Light in the Attic, Logan Staats 

Stand in the Joy, William Prince 

Traditional roots album of the year

Paint Horse, Benjamin Dakota Rogers 

The Breath Between, David Francey 

Roses, Jackson Hollow 

Second Hand, James Keelaghan 

Resilience, Morgan Toney 

Blues album of the year

SoulFunkn'Blues, Blackburn Brothers 

Scream, Holler & Howl, Blue Moon Marquee

One Step Closer, Brandon Isaak 

The Big Bottle of Joy, Matt Andersen 

Gettin' Together, Michael Jerome Browne 

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year

Glory to God, Brooke Nicholls

All Ye Lepers, Joshua Leventhal 

Arrow, K-Anthony 

Where I'm Meant to Be, Stirling John 

Alive, Tuzee

Global music album of the year

Donte sann yo, Bel and Quinn 

Kizavibe, Kizaba 

SMS for Location Vol. 5, Moonshine 

Okantomi, Okan 

Soap Box, Waahli 

Jack Richardson producer of the year 

Hill Kourkoutis: "Ego Death," Aysanabee;  "Whiskey Bar," Tafari Anthony (co-producers Jordyn Woodside, Mike Tompa, Tafari Anthony). 

Jason Brando, Lubalin, Mathieu Sénéchal and Sam Avant: "Confetti," Charlotte Cardin (co-producer Rob Grimaldi); "Jim Carrey," Charlotte Cardin.

Joel Stouffer: "Breaking Up With Jesus," Reve; "Whitney," Reve (co-producers Aaron Paris, Banx & Ranx.

Shawn Everett: "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus (co-producers Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus); "What Now," Brittany Howard (co-producer Brittany Howard).

Wondagurl: "Circus Maximus," Travis Scott (co-producers Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Travis Scott); "HYAENA" (co-producers Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Travis Scott).

Recording engineer of the year

Denis Tougas: "Dawgcatcher," Amanda Marshall; "Special," Amanda Marshall

George Seara: "Everything Belongs," Cory Asbury; "The Promise is the Same," Cory Asbury.

Matty Green: "because of you," Chris LaRocca; "Midnight Dreams," Ellie Goulding.

Serban Ghenea: "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift; "Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat.

Shawn Everett: "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus; "What Now," Brittany Howard.

Album artwork of the year

Carolyne De Bellefeuille (art director), Jessica Ledoux (designer, illustrator), Mali Savaria-Ille (designer, illustrator), Veronique Lafortune (designer, illustrator), Leeor Wild (photographer: Inuktitut, Elisapie.

Heather Goodchild (art director), Colby Richardson (designer), Colin Fletcher (illustrator), Sara Melvin (photographer): Multitudes, Feist.

Kit King (illustrator), Vanessa Heins (photographer): The Love Still Held Me Near, City and Colour.

Nicolas Lemieux (art director), Mykaël Nelson (designer and illustrator), Albert Zablit (photographer): Riopelle Symphonique, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal.

Quinton Nyce (art director), Brodie Metcalfe (designer), Davis Graham (illustrator), Kaylee Smoke (photographer): I'm Good, HBU?, Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Music video of the year

"Of Woods and Seas," Andrew De Zen (Alaskan Tapes) 

"Demons," Ethan Tobman (Allison Russell) 

"Onetwostep," Jordan Clarke (des hume feat. juicelover)

"Damn Right," Sterling Larose (Snotty Nose Rez Kids) 

"Feral canadian scaredy cat," Sterling Larose and Zachary Vague (young friend)

Electronic album of the year

Infinity Club, Bambii 

Birds, Bees, the Clouds & the Trees, Harrison 

Creatures of the Late Afternoon, Kid Koala

Synthetic Season 2, Rich Aucoin 

No Highs, Tim Hecker 

Metal/hard music album of the year

As Gomorrah Burns, Cryptopsy 

Electric Sounds, Danko Jones 

Goliath, Kataklysm

Void, Ken mode 

Morgöth Tales, Voivod 

Adult contemporary album of the year

Heavy Lifting, Amanda Marshall 

I Wish I Was FlawlessI'm Not, Banners

To Be Loved, Vol. 1, Josh Sahunta 

Run Where the Light Calls, Luca Fogale 

Wildflower, Steph La Rochelle 

Comedy album of the year

Life of Leisure, Derek Seguin 

Never Was, Graham Clark 

A Lylebility, Kyle Brownrigg 

Sexiest Fish in the Lake, Laurie Elliott 

SAP, Mae Martin 

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year

"Hello," Aqyila 

"Unbreakable," Jhyve

Where to Find Me, Katie Tupper 

"9 to 5," Luna Elle 

Real World, RealestK 

Rap single of the year

"American Nightmare," Belly 

"Spinnin," Connor Price feat. Bens

"Honey Bun," Haviah Mighty 

"Minimum Wage," Pressa 

"Someone I Knew," Tobi

Underground dance single of the year

"Call My Name," Blond:ish 

"Mad Mess," DJ Karaba 

"Could Be Wrong," Lostboyjay

"Eclipse," Peach 

"Concorde Groove," Smalltown DJs 

Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year

Sing. Pray. Love., Joel Wood 

LFS5, Nimkii and the Niniis 

Mitòòdebi (For My Relatives), the Bearhead Sisters 

Reverie, the Red River Ramblers 

Drum Nation, Young Scouts 

 

