2024 Juno Awards Nominees Announced, Charlotte Cardin Leads With Six

Nominations for the 2024 Juno Awards have been announced, with Charlotte Cardin leading all artists with six nods.

Cardin's six nominations include TikTok Juno Fan Choice, Single of the Year for "Confetti", Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for 99 Nights, Artist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

She was the most-nominated artist back in 2022, winning four of the six awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Phoenix.

Just behind Cardin with five nominations each are R&B sensation Daniel Caesar and alt-rock newcomer TALK.

Nelly Furtado will host the 2024 Juno Awards, which take place on March 24, 2024 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, NS.

Artists scheduled to perform include Furtado, Cardin, the Beaches, Maestro Fresh-Wes, Josh Ross, Karan Aujla and TALK.

See the full list of nominations below.

TikTok Juno Fan Choice

Charlotte Cardin

Daniel Caesar

DVBBS

Josh Ross

Karan Aujla

Shubh Mass

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

ThxSoMch

Walk Off the Earth

Single of the year

"Confetti," Charlotte Cardin

"Always," Daniel Caesar

"Pretty Girl Era," Lu Kala

"A Little Bit Happy," TALK

"Greedy," Tate McRae

International album of the year

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen

SOS, SZA

1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift

Album of the year

Néo-Romance, Alexandra Stréliski

99 Nights, Charlotte Cardin

Never Enough, Daniel Caesar

Mirror, Lauren Spencer Smith

Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, TALK

Artist of the year

Charlotte Cardin

Daniel Caesar

Lauren Spencer Smith

Shania Twain

Tate McRae

Group of the year

Arkells

Loud Luxury

Nickelback

The Beaches

Walk Off the Earth

Breakthrough artist of the year

Connor Price

Karan Aujla

Lu Kala

Shubh

TALK

Breakthrough group of the year

Busty and the Bass

Crash Adams

Good Kid

Men I Trust

New West

Songwriter of the year

Allison Russell: "Eve Was Black" (co-songwriters Drew Lindsay, JT Nero); "Stay Right Here" (co-songwriters Drew Lindsay, JT Nero); "The Returner" (co-songwriters JT Nero).

Aysanabee: "Alone" (co-songwriters Ali Willa Milner, Charlie McClean); "Here and Now" (co-songwriters Ali Willa Milner, Derek Hoffman); "Somebody Else" (co-songwriters Derek Hoffman, Sean Sroka).

Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando and Lubalin: "Confetti;" "Daddy's a Psycho" (co-songwriters Aaron Paris, Harper Gordon); "Jim Carrey" (co-songwriter Mathieu Sénéchal).

Nicholas Durocher (TALK) and Connor Riddell: "Afraid of the Dark" (co-songwriters Eric Allen Palmquist, Joshua Speers); "A Little Bit Happy" (co-songwriters Brandon Colbein, Jussi Karvinen, Justin Tranter); "Wasteland" (co-songwriters Brandon Colbein, Justin Tranter and Sam Homaee).

William Prince: "Broken Heart of Mine;" "Easier and Harder:' "When You Miss Someone."

Country album of the year

The Compass Project – South Album, Brett Kissel

Right Round Here, Dean Brody

Do it Anyway, Jade Eagleson

Ahead of Our Time, James Barker Band

Spillin' My Truth, Tyler Joe Miller

Adult alternative album of the year

Powder Blue, Begonia

Multitudes, Feist

Are We Good, Hayden

Motewolonuwok, Jeremy Dutcher

Revolution, Shawnee Kish

Alternative album of the year

Here and Now, Aysanabee

Dizzy, Dizzy

To Learn, Leith Ross

See You in the Dark, Softcult

Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, TALK

Pop album of the year

99 Nights, Charlotte Cardin

Mirror, Lauren Spencer Smith

Saturn Return, Rêve

Queen of Me, Shania Twain

Lost in Translation, Valley

Rock album of the year

Fearless, Crown Lands

Formentera II, Metric

Blame My Ex, the Beaches

Pretty Monster, the Blue Stones

Glory, the Glorious Sons

Vocal jazz album of the year

Songwriter, Alex Bird & Ewen Farncombe

You're Alike, You Two, Caity Gyorgy and Mark Limacher

Little Bit a' Love, Denielle Bassels

Our Roots Run Deep, Dominique Fils-Aimé

Your Requests, Laila Biali

Jazz album of the year (solo)

Day Moon, Christine Jensen

Walls Made of Glass, Gentiane MG

Sonic Bouquet, Jocelyn Gould

Twelve, Noam Lemish

The South Detroit Connection, Russ Macklem

Jazz album of the year (group)

Migrations, Allison Au with the Migrations Ensemble

Septology-The Black Forest Session, Canadian Jazz Collective

Cry Me a River, Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band

Recent History, Mike Murley & Mark Eisenman Quartet

Convergence, Nick Maclean Quartet feat. Brownman Ali

Instrumental album of the year

Néo-Romance, Alexandra Stréliski

When we were that what wept for the sea, Colin Stetson

Calibrating Friction, Haralabos [Harry] Stafylakis

Fourth Album, Markus Floats

Tesseract, Meredith Bates

Francophone album of the year

Zayon, FouKi

Dans la seconde, Karkwa

En concert avec l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (sous la direction du chef Simon Leclerc), Les Cowboys Fringants & l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal

À boire deboutte, Salebarbes

Non conventionnel, Souldia

Children's album of the year

Big Words, ABC Singsong

Going Back: Remembered and Remixed Family Folk Songs, Vol. 1, Ginalina

Love-a-By, Splash'N Boots

Welcome to the Flea Circus, the Swinging Belles

Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro Stick to Your Vision For Young Athletes, Young Maestro

Classical album of the year (solo artist)

Infinite Voyage, Barbara Hannigan

Nielsen: Violin Concerto, Symphony No. 4, James Ehnes

Fauré: Nocturnes & Barcarolles, Marc-André Hamelin

De Hartmann: Cello Concerto, Matt Haimovitz

Mouvance, Suzie LeBlanc

Classical album of the year (large ensemble)

Bekah Simms: Bestiaries, Cryptid Ensemble, Ensemble Contemporain de Montreal

Maxime Goulet: Symphonie de la tempête de verglas, Orchestre classique de Montréal, conducted by Jacques Lacombe

Sibelius 3 & 4, Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Mahler: Symphony No. 5, Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal, conducted by Rafael Payare

Rachmaninoff: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3; Isle of the Dead, the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Classical album of the year (small ensemble)

Mythes, Andrew Armstrong and James Ehnes

Portrait: Alex Baranowski, Angèle Dubeau and La Pietà

Portrait, Cheng² Duo

Il Ponte di Leonardo, Constantinople

Basta parlare!, Les Barocudas

Classical composition of the year

Simulacra, Amy Brandon

Portrait of an Imaginary Sibling, Dinuk Wijeratne

...and the Higher Leaves of the Trees Seemed to Shimmer in the Last of the Sunlight's Lingering Touch of Them…, Emilie Cecilia LeBel

Shāhīn-nāmeh, for Voice and Orchestra, Iman Habibi

Don't Throw Your Head in Your Hands, Nicole Lizée

Rap album/EP of the year

Bag or die, bbno$

Spin the Globe, Connor Price

Crying Crystals, Haviah Mighty

Kaytraminé, Kaytraminé

Panic, Tobi

Dance recording of the year

"Eat Your Man," Dom Dolla and Nelly Furtado

"Crew Thang," DVBBS, Jeremih and Sk8

"Need Your Love," Felix Cartal and Karen Harding

"I Go Dancing," Frank Walker feat. Ella Henderson

"Next to You," Loud Luxury, DVBBS feat. Kane Brown

Contemporary R&B recording of the year

For the Better, Aqyila

Never Enough, Daniel Caesar

"Heartbreak Hill," Jon Vinyl

When it Blooms, Nonso Amadi

Facets, Shay Lia

Reggae recording of the year

"Stir This Thing," Ammoye

"Feel Like Home," Exco Levi

Roots Girl, Jah'Mila

Dread, Kirk Diamond & Finn

"Rush Dem," Omega Mighty feat. 4Korners, Haviah Mighty

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year

Here and Now, Aysanabee

Scream, Holler & Howl, Blue Moon Marquee

Inuktitut, Elisapie

Revolution, Shawnee Kish

Bekka Ma'iingan, Zoon

Contemporary roots album of the year

The Returner, Allison Russell

We Will Never Be the Same, Good Lovelies

Beyond the Reservoir, Julian Taylor

A Light in the Attic, Logan Staats

Stand in the Joy, William Prince

Traditional roots album of the year

Paint Horse, Benjamin Dakota Rogers

The Breath Between, David Francey

Roses, Jackson Hollow

Second Hand, James Keelaghan

Resilience, Morgan Toney

Blues album of the year

SoulFunkn'Blues, Blackburn Brothers

Scream, Holler & Howl, Blue Moon Marquee

One Step Closer, Brandon Isaak

The Big Bottle of Joy, Matt Andersen

Gettin' Together, Michael Jerome Browne

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year

Glory to God, Brooke Nicholls

All Ye Lepers, Joshua Leventhal

Arrow, K-Anthony

Where I'm Meant to Be, Stirling John

Alive, Tuzee

Global music album of the year

Donte sann yo, Bel and Quinn

Kizavibe, Kizaba

SMS for Location Vol. 5, Moonshine

Okantomi, Okan

Soap Box, Waahli

Jack Richardson producer of the year

Hill Kourkoutis: "Ego Death," Aysanabee; "Whiskey Bar," Tafari Anthony (co-producers Jordyn Woodside, Mike Tompa, Tafari Anthony).

Jason Brando, Lubalin, Mathieu Sénéchal and Sam Avant: "Confetti," Charlotte Cardin (co-producer Rob Grimaldi); "Jim Carrey," Charlotte Cardin.

Joel Stouffer: "Breaking Up With Jesus," Reve; "Whitney," Reve (co-producers Aaron Paris, Banx & Ranx.

Shawn Everett: "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus (co-producers Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus); "What Now," Brittany Howard (co-producer Brittany Howard).

Wondagurl: "Circus Maximus," Travis Scott (co-producers Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Travis Scott); "HYAENA" (co-producers Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Travis Scott).

Recording engineer of the year

Denis Tougas: "Dawgcatcher," Amanda Marshall; "Special," Amanda Marshall

George Seara: "Everything Belongs," Cory Asbury; "The Promise is the Same," Cory Asbury.

Matty Green: "because of you," Chris LaRocca; "Midnight Dreams," Ellie Goulding.

Serban Ghenea: "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift; "Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat.

Shawn Everett: "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus; "What Now," Brittany Howard.

Album artwork of the year

Carolyne De Bellefeuille (art director), Jessica Ledoux (designer, illustrator), Mali Savaria-Ille (designer, illustrator), Veronique Lafortune (designer, illustrator), Leeor Wild (photographer: Inuktitut, Elisapie.

Heather Goodchild (art director), Colby Richardson (designer), Colin Fletcher (illustrator), Sara Melvin (photographer): Multitudes, Feist.

Kit King (illustrator), Vanessa Heins (photographer): The Love Still Held Me Near, City and Colour.

Nicolas Lemieux (art director), Mykaël Nelson (designer and illustrator), Albert Zablit (photographer): Riopelle Symphonique, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal.

Quinton Nyce (art director), Brodie Metcalfe (designer), Davis Graham (illustrator), Kaylee Smoke (photographer): I'm Good, HBU?, Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Music video of the year

"Of Woods and Seas," Andrew De Zen (Alaskan Tapes)

"Demons," Ethan Tobman (Allison Russell)

"Onetwostep," Jordan Clarke (des hume feat. juicelover)

"Damn Right," Sterling Larose (Snotty Nose Rez Kids)

"Feral canadian scaredy cat," Sterling Larose and Zachary Vague (young friend)

Electronic album of the year

Infinity Club, Bambii

Birds, Bees, the Clouds & the Trees, Harrison

Creatures of the Late Afternoon, Kid Koala

Synthetic Season 2, Rich Aucoin

No Highs, Tim Hecker

Metal/hard music album of the year

As Gomorrah Burns, Cryptopsy

Electric Sounds, Danko Jones

Goliath, Kataklysm

Void, Ken mode

Morgöth Tales, Voivod

Adult contemporary album of the year

Heavy Lifting, Amanda Marshall

I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not, Banners

To Be Loved, Vol. 1, Josh Sahunta

Run Where the Light Calls, Luca Fogale

Wildflower, Steph La Rochelle

Comedy album of the year

Life of Leisure, Derek Seguin

Never Was, Graham Clark

A Lylebility, Kyle Brownrigg

Sexiest Fish in the Lake, Laurie Elliott

SAP, Mae Martin

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year

"Hello," Aqyila

"Unbreakable," Jhyve

Where to Find Me, Katie Tupper

"9 to 5," Luna Elle

Real World, RealestK

Rap single of the year

"American Nightmare," Belly

"Spinnin," Connor Price feat. Bens

"Honey Bun," Haviah Mighty

"Minimum Wage," Pressa

"Someone I Knew," Tobi

Underground dance single of the year

"Call My Name," Blond:ish

"Mad Mess," DJ Karaba

"Could Be Wrong," Lostboyjay

"Eclipse," Peach

"Concorde Groove," Smalltown DJs

Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year

Sing. Pray. Love., Joel Wood

LFS5, Nimkii and the Niniis

Mitòòdebi (For My Relatives), the Bearhead Sisters

Reverie, the Red River Ramblers

Drum Nation, Young Scouts