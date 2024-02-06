2024 Juno Awards Nominees Announced, Charlotte Cardin Leads With Six
Nominations for the 2024 Juno Awards have been announced, with Charlotte Cardin leading all artists with six nods.
Cardin's six nominations include TikTok Juno Fan Choice, Single of the Year for "Confetti", Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for 99 Nights, Artist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.
She was the most-nominated artist back in 2022, winning four of the six awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Phoenix.
Just behind Cardin with five nominations each are R&B sensation Daniel Caesar and alt-rock newcomer TALK.
Nelly Furtado will host the 2024 Juno Awards, which take place on March 24, 2024 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, NS.
Artists scheduled to perform include Furtado, Cardin, the Beaches, Maestro Fresh-Wes, Josh Ross, Karan Aujla and TALK.
See the full list of nominations below.
TikTok Juno Fan Choice
Charlotte Cardin
Daniel Caesar
DVBBS
Josh Ross
Karan Aujla
Shubh Mass
Tate McRae
The Weeknd
ThxSoMch
Walk Off the Earth
Single of the year
"Confetti," Charlotte Cardin
"Always," Daniel Caesar
"Pretty Girl Era," Lu Kala
"A Little Bit Happy," TALK
"Greedy," Tate McRae
International album of the year
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs
Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen
SOS, SZA
1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift
Album of the year
Néo-Romance, Alexandra Stréliski
99 Nights, Charlotte Cardin
Never Enough, Daniel Caesar
Mirror, Lauren Spencer Smith
Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, TALK
Artist of the year
Charlotte Cardin
Daniel Caesar
Lauren Spencer Smith
Shania Twain
Tate McRae
Group of the year
Arkells
Loud Luxury
Nickelback
The Beaches
Walk Off the Earth
Breakthrough artist of the year
Connor Price
Karan Aujla
Lu Kala
Shubh
TALK
Breakthrough group of the year
Busty and the Bass
Crash Adams
Good Kid
Men I Trust
New West
Songwriter of the year
Allison Russell: "Eve Was Black" (co-songwriters Drew Lindsay, JT Nero); "Stay Right Here" (co-songwriters Drew Lindsay, JT Nero); "The Returner" (co-songwriters JT Nero).
Aysanabee: "Alone" (co-songwriters Ali Willa Milner, Charlie McClean); "Here and Now" (co-songwriters Ali Willa Milner, Derek Hoffman); "Somebody Else" (co-songwriters Derek Hoffman, Sean Sroka).
Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando and Lubalin: "Confetti;" "Daddy's a Psycho" (co-songwriters Aaron Paris, Harper Gordon); "Jim Carrey" (co-songwriter Mathieu Sénéchal).
Nicholas Durocher (TALK) and Connor Riddell: "Afraid of the Dark" (co-songwriters Eric Allen Palmquist, Joshua Speers); "A Little Bit Happy" (co-songwriters Brandon Colbein, Jussi Karvinen, Justin Tranter); "Wasteland" (co-songwriters Brandon Colbein, Justin Tranter and Sam Homaee).
William Prince: "Broken Heart of Mine;" "Easier and Harder:' "When You Miss Someone."
Country album of the year
The Compass Project – South Album, Brett Kissel
Right Round Here, Dean Brody
Do it Anyway, Jade Eagleson
Ahead of Our Time, James Barker Band
Spillin' My Truth, Tyler Joe Miller
Adult alternative album of the year
Powder Blue, Begonia
Multitudes, Feist
Are We Good, Hayden
Motewolonuwok, Jeremy Dutcher
Revolution, Shawnee Kish
Alternative album of the year
Here and Now, Aysanabee
Dizzy, Dizzy
To Learn, Leith Ross
See You in the Dark, Softcult
Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, TALK
Pop album of the year
99 Nights, Charlotte Cardin
Mirror, Lauren Spencer Smith
Saturn Return, Rêve
Queen of Me, Shania Twain
Lost in Translation, Valley
Rock album of the year
Fearless, Crown Lands
Formentera II, Metric
Blame My Ex, the Beaches
Pretty Monster, the Blue Stones
Glory, the Glorious Sons
Vocal jazz album of the year
Songwriter, Alex Bird & Ewen Farncombe
You're Alike, You Two, Caity Gyorgy and Mark Limacher
Little Bit a' Love, Denielle Bassels
Our Roots Run Deep, Dominique Fils-Aimé
Your Requests, Laila Biali
Jazz album of the year (solo)
Day Moon, Christine Jensen
Walls Made of Glass, Gentiane MG
Sonic Bouquet, Jocelyn Gould
Twelve, Noam Lemish
The South Detroit Connection, Russ Macklem
Jazz album of the year (group)
Migrations, Allison Au with the Migrations Ensemble
Septology-The Black Forest Session, Canadian Jazz Collective
Cry Me a River, Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band
Recent History, Mike Murley & Mark Eisenman Quartet
Convergence, Nick Maclean Quartet feat. Brownman Ali
Instrumental album of the year
Néo-Romance, Alexandra Stréliski
When we were that what wept for the sea, Colin Stetson
Calibrating Friction, Haralabos [Harry] Stafylakis
Fourth Album, Markus Floats
Tesseract, Meredith Bates
Francophone album of the year
Zayon, FouKi
Dans la seconde, Karkwa
En concert avec l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (sous la direction du chef Simon Leclerc), Les Cowboys Fringants & l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
À boire deboutte, Salebarbes
Non conventionnel, Souldia
Children's album of the year
Big Words, ABC Singsong
Going Back: Remembered and Remixed Family Folk Songs, Vol. 1, Ginalina
Love-a-By, Splash'N Boots
Welcome to the Flea Circus, the Swinging Belles
Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro Stick to Your Vision For Young Athletes, Young Maestro
Classical album of the year (solo artist)
Infinite Voyage, Barbara Hannigan
Nielsen: Violin Concerto, Symphony No. 4, James Ehnes
Fauré: Nocturnes & Barcarolles, Marc-André Hamelin
De Hartmann: Cello Concerto, Matt Haimovitz
Mouvance, Suzie LeBlanc
Classical album of the year (large ensemble)
Bekah Simms: Bestiaries, Cryptid Ensemble, Ensemble Contemporain de Montreal
Maxime Goulet: Symphonie de la tempête de verglas, Orchestre classique de Montréal, conducted by Jacques Lacombe
Sibelius 3 & 4, Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Mahler: Symphony No. 5, Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal, conducted by Rafael Payare
Rachmaninoff: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3; Isle of the Dead, the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Classical album of the year (small ensemble)
Mythes, Andrew Armstrong and James Ehnes
Portrait: Alex Baranowski, Angèle Dubeau and La Pietà
Portrait, Cheng² Duo
Il Ponte di Leonardo, Constantinople
Basta parlare!, Les Barocudas
Classical composition of the year
Simulacra, Amy Brandon
Portrait of an Imaginary Sibling, Dinuk Wijeratne
...and the Higher Leaves of the Trees Seemed to Shimmer in the Last of the Sunlight's Lingering Touch of Them…, Emilie Cecilia LeBel
Shāhīn-nāmeh, for Voice and Orchestra, Iman Habibi
Don't Throw Your Head in Your Hands, Nicole Lizée
Rap album/EP of the year
Bag or die, bbno$
Spin the Globe, Connor Price
Crying Crystals, Haviah Mighty
Kaytraminé, Kaytraminé
Panic, Tobi
Dance recording of the year
"Eat Your Man," Dom Dolla and Nelly Furtado
"Crew Thang," DVBBS, Jeremih and Sk8
"Need Your Love," Felix Cartal and Karen Harding
"I Go Dancing," Frank Walker feat. Ella Henderson
"Next to You," Loud Luxury, DVBBS feat. Kane Brown
Contemporary R&B recording of the year
For the Better, Aqyila
Never Enough, Daniel Caesar
"Heartbreak Hill," Jon Vinyl
When it Blooms, Nonso Amadi
Facets, Shay Lia
Reggae recording of the year
"Stir This Thing," Ammoye
"Feel Like Home," Exco Levi
Roots Girl, Jah'Mila
Dread, Kirk Diamond & Finn
"Rush Dem," Omega Mighty feat. 4Korners, Haviah Mighty
Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year
Here and Now, Aysanabee
Scream, Holler & Howl, Blue Moon Marquee
Inuktitut, Elisapie
Revolution, Shawnee Kish
Bekka Ma'iingan, Zoon
Contemporary roots album of the year
The Returner, Allison Russell
We Will Never Be the Same, Good Lovelies
Beyond the Reservoir, Julian Taylor
A Light in the Attic, Logan Staats
Stand in the Joy, William Prince
Traditional roots album of the year
Paint Horse, Benjamin Dakota Rogers
The Breath Between, David Francey
Roses, Jackson Hollow
Second Hand, James Keelaghan
Resilience, Morgan Toney
Blues album of the year
SoulFunkn'Blues, Blackburn Brothers
Scream, Holler & Howl, Blue Moon Marquee
One Step Closer, Brandon Isaak
The Big Bottle of Joy, Matt Andersen
Gettin' Together, Michael Jerome Browne
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
Glory to God, Brooke Nicholls
All Ye Lepers, Joshua Leventhal
Arrow, K-Anthony
Where I'm Meant to Be, Stirling John
Alive, Tuzee
Global music album of the year
Donte sann yo, Bel and Quinn
Kizavibe, Kizaba
SMS for Location Vol. 5, Moonshine
Okantomi, Okan
Soap Box, Waahli
Jack Richardson producer of the year
Hill Kourkoutis: "Ego Death," Aysanabee; "Whiskey Bar," Tafari Anthony (co-producers Jordyn Woodside, Mike Tompa, Tafari Anthony).
Jason Brando, Lubalin, Mathieu Sénéchal and Sam Avant: "Confetti," Charlotte Cardin (co-producer Rob Grimaldi); "Jim Carrey," Charlotte Cardin.
Joel Stouffer: "Breaking Up With Jesus," Reve; "Whitney," Reve (co-producers Aaron Paris, Banx & Ranx.
Shawn Everett: "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus (co-producers Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus); "What Now," Brittany Howard (co-producer Brittany Howard).
Wondagurl: "Circus Maximus," Travis Scott (co-producers Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Travis Scott); "HYAENA" (co-producers Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Travis Scott).
Recording engineer of the year
Denis Tougas: "Dawgcatcher," Amanda Marshall; "Special," Amanda Marshall
George Seara: "Everything Belongs," Cory Asbury; "The Promise is the Same," Cory Asbury.
Matty Green: "because of you," Chris LaRocca; "Midnight Dreams," Ellie Goulding.
Serban Ghenea: "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift; "Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat.
Shawn Everett: "Used to Be Young," Miley Cyrus; "What Now," Brittany Howard.
Album artwork of the year
Carolyne De Bellefeuille (art director), Jessica Ledoux (designer, illustrator), Mali Savaria-Ille (designer, illustrator), Veronique Lafortune (designer, illustrator), Leeor Wild (photographer: Inuktitut, Elisapie.
Heather Goodchild (art director), Colby Richardson (designer), Colin Fletcher (illustrator), Sara Melvin (photographer): Multitudes, Feist.
Kit King (illustrator), Vanessa Heins (photographer): The Love Still Held Me Near, City and Colour.
Nicolas Lemieux (art director), Mykaël Nelson (designer and illustrator), Albert Zablit (photographer): Riopelle Symphonique, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal.
Quinton Nyce (art director), Brodie Metcalfe (designer), Davis Graham (illustrator), Kaylee Smoke (photographer): I'm Good, HBU?, Snotty Nose Rez Kids.
Music video of the year
"Of Woods and Seas," Andrew De Zen (Alaskan Tapes)
"Demons," Ethan Tobman (Allison Russell)
"Onetwostep," Jordan Clarke (des hume feat. juicelover)
"Damn Right," Sterling Larose (Snotty Nose Rez Kids)
"Feral canadian scaredy cat," Sterling Larose and Zachary Vague (young friend)
Electronic album of the year
Infinity Club, Bambii
Birds, Bees, the Clouds & the Trees, Harrison
Creatures of the Late Afternoon, Kid Koala
Synthetic Season 2, Rich Aucoin
No Highs, Tim Hecker
Metal/hard music album of the year
As Gomorrah Burns, Cryptopsy
Electric Sounds, Danko Jones
Goliath, Kataklysm
Void, Ken mode
Morgöth Tales, Voivod
Adult contemporary album of the year
Heavy Lifting, Amanda Marshall
I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not, Banners
To Be Loved, Vol. 1, Josh Sahunta
Run Where the Light Calls, Luca Fogale
Wildflower, Steph La Rochelle
Comedy album of the year
Life of Leisure, Derek Seguin
Never Was, Graham Clark
A Lylebility, Kyle Brownrigg
Sexiest Fish in the Lake, Laurie Elliott
SAP, Mae Martin
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year
"Hello," Aqyila
"Unbreakable," Jhyve
Where to Find Me, Katie Tupper
"9 to 5," Luna Elle
Real World, RealestK
Rap single of the year
"American Nightmare," Belly
"Spinnin," Connor Price feat. Bens
"Honey Bun," Haviah Mighty
"Minimum Wage," Pressa
"Someone I Knew," Tobi
Underground dance single of the year
"Call My Name," Blond:ish
"Mad Mess," DJ Karaba
"Could Be Wrong," Lostboyjay
"Eclipse," Peach
"Concorde Groove," Smalltown DJs
Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year
Sing. Pray. Love., Joel Wood
LFS5, Nimkii and the Niniis
Mitòòdebi (For My Relatives), the Bearhead Sisters
Reverie, the Red River Ramblers
Drum Nation, Young Scouts
.@CharlotteCardin leads with six #JUNOS nominations. @DanielCaesar and @iamTALK follow with five.— The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) February 6, 2024
See the full list of 2024 JUNO Award nominees now by visiting https://t.co/CQDBhspXLO pic.twitter.com/9Fin7fOKqS
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Charlotte Cardin