21 Savage Behind 'Saw' Reboot Soundtrack

21 Savage has been revealed as the executive producer of the soundtrack to the forthcoming thriller Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

A new trailer for the flick, which opens May 14th, teases a new single, “Spiral,” from 21 Savage and Slaughter Gang.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the ninth chapter in the Saw franchise, was shot in the summer of 2019 in Toronto, where all but the original movie were made.

21 Savage has not released a solo album since 2018’s I Am > I Was but collaborated with Metro Boomin on last year’s Savage Mode II.

In 2019, the rapper was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta and accused of overstaying a visa he was issued in 2005. Authorities said of Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph: “His whole public persona is false.”