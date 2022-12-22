21 Savage Honoured In Georgia For Charitable Work

Rapper 21 Savage was honoured Wednesday for his “extraordinary philanthropic efforts” while at a holiday event for kids in Atlanta.

Georgia state representative Billy Mitchell presented the 30-year-old rap star with a proclamation that Dec. 21, 2022 was “21 Savage Day.”

The honour is in recognition of the “Bank Account” program, which provides young people with the skills to manage money and save for college. It is part of 21 Savage's Leading By Example Foundation, which "provides financial literacy education to underserved youth and provides scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike," according to its website.

21 Savage handed out gifts to children at the foundation's fourth annual holiday party at a YMCA in Stone Mountain, about 32 km outside Atlanta.

Born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in England, 21 Savage has called Atlanta home since moving there with his mother as a young boy. He has released two studio albums of his own as well as several collaborative albums – including this year's Her Loss with Canada's Drake.