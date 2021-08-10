28 Canadian Music Artists On Cameo

A personalized greeting from a music star is only a few clicks away thanks to Cameo, the Chicago-based platform that lets fans purchase custom video messages from celebrities, athletes and social media personalities.

According to Cameo, the celebs – who keep 75 percent of the fees – set their own prices and can raise or lower them anytime.

The site, which was launched in 2017, currently boasts more than 4,800 celebs in its "Musicians" section, representing a variety of genres and eras. The star wattage varies from Mick Fleetwood ($1,000) and Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox ($200) to former American Idol competitor Sanjaya Malakar ($15).

Sometimes, private Cameos end up making headlines, like one from Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil last year and a pair from singers Mark McGrath and Sonny Sandoval in 2019.

Canadians looking for greetings from homegrown music artists have about 30 to choose from, ranging in price from $10 to $400 (all figures U.S.). Deborah Cox and Kiesza are listed as temporarily unavailable but here's a guide to 28 other Canadian music artists currently on Cameo:

Sebastian Bach - $469

The Ontario-raised former frontman of Skid Row offers unique greetings that typically and inexplicably include an applause track. (Money-saving tip: Bach is $19 cheaper on Memmo.)

Chantal Kreviazuk - $400

The Winnipeg-born singer gives fans pretty good bang for their bucks. Kreviazuk’s videos tend to be lengthy (a recent birthday greeting clocked in at 2m46s) and include a private performance of a snippet of one of her songs. (Her Cameo bio refers to her as a “Grammy award winning singer/songwriter” – a title the Recording Academy disputes.)

Deadmau5 - $269

The DJ and producer from Niagara Falls, otherwise known as Joel Zimmerman, does his videos without the rodent helmet.

David Foster - $250

A Victoria native, Foster typically does his Cameo videos while playing piano and he’s often joined by his camera person, wife Katharine McPhee – a bonus considering she also sells Cameo videos for $250.

Kardinal Offishall - $200

Toronto’s original rap star brings his trademark energy to every video greeting he does. Best of all, he apparently fills orders in a matter of hours.

Melanie Fiona - $199

The Grammy-winning R&B singer from Toronto offers upbeat, uplifting greetings and isn’t averse to topping them off with a bit of “Happy Birthday.”

JD Fortune / Lukas Rossi - $150

These two singers from the Toronto area have the same price on Cameo and the same reality show backgrounds. Fortune was the winner of the 2005 series Rock Star: INXS and briefly fronted the Australian band; Rossi was the winner of the 2006 series Rock Star: Supernova and fronted the short-lived band of the same name.

Jann Arden - $125

The Calgary star of many talents showcases both her singing and her sense of humour in videos that she usually shoots around her home. Best of all, Arden donates her Cameo proceeds to “various animal charities.”

Esthero - $150

The Ontario-born singer says in her intro video that she considers it a “gift for me when I get to connect with you.” But yeah, you still have to pay.

Gerald Eaton - $125

In a Father’s Day video greeting, The Philosopher Kings frontman and artist also known as Jarvis Church shared a snippet of his cover of “Lovely Day” from a forthcoming tribute to Bill Withers. Props to Eaton for having a Canadian flag proudly displayed in the background.

Karl Wolf - $100

The Montreal-raised singer brings his high energy to each video and is known to do a bit of a cappella.

Pierre Bouvier - $75

The lead singer of Montreal band Simple Plan would rather you ordered his Cameo videos from the website than the app because, he says, “Apple takes a huge cut on the app.”

Chad Brownlee - $50

The B.C. country singer was dropped by his label last year after sharing an anti-semitic right-wing meme. But, he’s still got fans. In one birthday video, Brownlee belted out part of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Lindsay Ell - $50

“I’ll pretty much do whatever you guys want me to do,” the Alberta-born country star promises in her intro video. The singer is also offering “Cameo Covers" to raise funds for her Make You Movement.

Trevor Guthrie - $50

The B.C. singer describes himself on Cameo as a “boy band surviver” (sic) – he fronted soulDecision, of course – and is the voice on tracks like Armin van Buuren's "This Is What It Feels Like" and R3hab's track “Soundwave.” Guthrie says he’s on Cameo to raise money for charity (currently Wounded Warrior Canada).

Philip Sayce - $50

This Toronto-raised blues-rock musician says a portion of his Cameo proceeds are going to support causes like the Los Angeles Food Bank.

High Valley - $49

Alberta’s Brad Rempel is going it alone these days – but he’s happy to sing a bit of the former country duo’s songs in his video messages.

Shawn Hook - $45

The “Sound of Your Heart” singer from B.C. (and his dog Shiloh) are ready to send best wishes to his fans.

Luke McMaster - $45

“What a way to interact with my fans,” says McMaster in his intro video. The Manitoba-born singer – half of the defunct duo McMaster & James – says he’s down to put someone’s name to a song.

Danny Fernandes - $40

The Toronto singer who had some success at home between 2008 and 2012, has doubled his Cameo fee since 2019.

The Washboard Union - $40

With their Cameo videos, this Vancouver country group is supporting Not In My City, an organization that aims to end human trafficking and sexual exploitation. A good cause and three musicians for the price of one!

Chuck Comeau $39

The drummer for Montreal’s Simple Plan won’t just wish someone a happy birthday – he offers to “give advice if you’re in a band, answer questions about [Simple Plan] and provide motivation if you’re going through a tough time.” What a deal.

Tenille Townes - $35

This award-winning Alberta country star is passing along a portion of the proceeds from her Cameo videos to her charitable endeavour, Big Hearts for Big Kids.

Jess Moskaluke - $30

The Saskatchewan country star brings a lot of enthusiasm to her videos, whether she’s wishing someone a happy birthday or hyping a dance troupe.

Tyler Shaw - $30

The pop star from B.C. is a busy guy (he recently made a belated birthday video while masked inside an airport terminal) but manages to deliver videos that come off as thoughtful and heartfelt.

Lauren Spencer Smith - $20

The Juno-nominated singer from Nanaimo, B.C. bills herself as being from the Top 20 of “season 3” of American Idol (it was actually Season 18). At least she priced herself $30 cheaper than Idol winner Just Sam.

Tyler Medeiros - $10

We haven’t heard anything from the aspiring pop star from Toronto for several years but if you know someone who loves “Girlfriend” ft. Danny Fernandes, Medeiros is waiting for your request.

Prices and participation as of Aug. 8, 2021.