3 Canadians Make It Into 'American Idol' Top 20

For the first time in the show’s 20-year history, three Canadians have made it into the Top 20 on American Idol.

On Sunday’s episode, Toronto’s Nicolina Bozzo, Kamloops, B.C.’s Cameron Whitcomb and Toronto-born Leah Marlene earned enough votes to advance in the competition.

Whitcomb is the first Canadian male ever to get into the Top 20.

Voting was based on performances taped at Hawaii’s Aulani Disney Resort in February that aired last week. Bozzo had performed Sia's "Elastic Heart," Whitcomb did "Bad Moon Rising" by Creedance Clearwater Revival and Marlene sang Blondie's "Call Me."

The three singers are the first Canadians to advance on the show as a result of voting by viewers – which is significant because votes can’t be cast from Canada. (In 2020, B.C.’s Lauren Spencer-Smith made it into the Top 20 via the judges but was eliminated in the first viewers-voted round.)

Bozzo is a university student and Whitcomb is a pipeline worker. Marlene, who lives in Illinois, is a singer-songwriter and the daughter of Derry Grehan, guitarist for Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite.

The three Canadians are now vying for a spot in the Top 14, which will be revealed on the episode airing Monday.

On Sunday’s episode, Bozzo belted out Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen,” Marlene sang “Heal” by Tom Odell and Whitcomb performed Black Sabbath’s “Changes.”

(Of course, getting booted from Idol is not necessarily a bad thing – Spencer-Smith currently has the No. 29 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Fingers Crossed.")

American Idol began accepting Canadian competitors in its 18th season. In addition to Spencer-Smith, Ontario’s Vivian Hicks, Saveria, Heather Russell and Lorand Kis earned golden tickets to Hollywood Week.