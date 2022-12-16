3 In Critical Condition Following Crowd Crush At Concert Venue

Three people remain in critical condition after a crowd crush at a concert venue in London on Thursday night.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake was performing at O2 Brixton Academy when, according to Metropolitan Police, “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets.” The concert was stopped and fans were advised that people had “breached the doors.”

Eight people were taken to hospital and two others were treated at the scene.

"I couldn't breathe and I completely passed out. I thought I was dead,” one woman told BBC News. “I took my last breath and I could not get any more oxygen.”

They need to close down o2 Brixton. What a myth lol #asake pic.twitter.com/5vjNzwi4pn — say no more (@DammySNM) December 15, 2022

#London



Four people were critically injured and four others were hospitalised following a crush at a concert venue in south London, #Brixton pic.twitter.com/tHZp86ZIDX — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) December 16, 2022

Crowd incident at London Brixton Academy. Videos shared from Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/nIryXYpSr1 — Working With Crowds (@wwcrowds) December 16, 2022

It was the third of three sold-out shows Asake was doing at the venue, which has a capacity of nearly 5,000.

“My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort,” read a statement from Asake on Instagram early Friday. “I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance … but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.

“For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am sorry that it was cut short.”

Asake, 27, is currently promoting his debut studio album Mr. Money With The Vibe.