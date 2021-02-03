4 Canadian Music Stars Up For Kids' Choice Awards
Four Canadians are nominated in the same two categories at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Justin Bieber – who leads the way with five nominations – is up against Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Drake for Favourite Male Artist. (Harry Styles and Post Malone are also nominated.)
Mendes won the award last year for the fourth time.
All four Canadians are nominated for Favourite Song – Bieber’s “Yummy,” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Drake’s “Toosie Slide” and Mendes’ “Wonder.”
Bieber is competing with himself in the Favourite Music Collaboration category, where “Holy” ft. Chance the Rapper is nominated along with his collaborations with Benny Blanco (“Lonely”) and Ariana Grande (“Stuck with U”).
Among female nominees, Grande is tied with Taylor Swift with three.
The Kids’ Choice Awards will be handed out March 13.
Check out all the nominations in the music categories below:
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST
Drake
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"Be Kind" – Marshmello & Halsey
"Holy" – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream" – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
"Lonely" – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
"Rain on Me" – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Stuck with U" – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVOURITE SONG
"Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd
"Cardigan" by Taylor Swift
"Dynamite" by BTS
"Toosie Slide" by Drake
"Wonder" by Shawn Mendes
"Yummy" by Justin Bieber
FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Savannah Clarke (Australia)
David Guetta (Europe)
Master KG (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)
