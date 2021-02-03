4 Canadian Music Stars Up For Kids' Choice Awards

Four Canadians are nominated in the same two categories at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, which were announced Wednesday.

Justin Bieber – who leads the way with five nominations – is up against Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Drake for Favourite Male Artist. (Harry Styles and Post Malone are also nominated.)

Mendes won the award last year for the fourth time.

All four Canadians are nominated for Favourite Song – Bieber’s “Yummy,” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Drake’s “Toosie Slide” and Mendes’ “Wonder.”

Bieber is competing with himself in the Favourite Music Collaboration category, where “Holy” ft. Chance the Rapper is nominated along with his collaborations with Benny Blanco (“Lonely”) and Ariana Grande (“Stuck with U”).

Among female nominees, Grande is tied with Taylor Swift with three.

The Kids’ Choice Awards will be handed out March 13.

Check out all the nominations in the music categories below:

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Be Kind" – Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy" – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream" – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Lonely" – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Rain on Me" – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Stuck with U" – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVOURITE SONG

"Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd

"Cardigan" by Taylor Swift

"Dynamite" by BTS

"Toosie Slide" by Drake

"Wonder" by Shawn Mendes

"Yummy" by Justin Bieber

FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)