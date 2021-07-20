4 Canadians Among 40 Highest-Earning Music Acts

Four Canadians were among the 40 highest-earning music acts last year, raking in a combined $48.3 million (all figures U.S.).

Céline Dion ranked No. 3 on Billboard’s 2020 Money Makers list with an estimated $17.5 million – almost all of which came from the first 23 shows of her Courage world tour, which was halted by the pandemic.

Three spots behind Dion is Drake, who made an estimated $14.2 million. Billboard figured the Toronto rapper earned $11.7 million from streaming alone.

The Weeknd is No. 11 with estimated revenues of $10.4 million and Justin Bieber, who is estimated to have made $6.2 million, holds the No. 31 spot.

All four Canadian artists are making their debut on the Billboard Money Makers list.

The top earners in 2020 were Taylor Swift ($23.8 million) and Post Malone ($23.2 million).

Billie Eilish, with $14.7 million in estimated earnings, ranked No. 5 and BTS is at No. 19, with $8.9 million. Other pop acts on the list include Ed Sheeran (No. 36), Ariana Grande (No. 23), Halsey (No. 37) and Harry Styles (No. 38)

A number of spots on the list are held by classic bands, including The Beatles, Queen, Pink Floyd, Eagles, KISS, the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and AC/DC. Country stars Luke Combs, George Strait and Blake Shelton also made the cut.