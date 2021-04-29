5 Arrested In Shooting Of Lady Gaga's Dog Walker

Five people have been arrested in connection with the February armed robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer.

James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27 have been charged with attempted murder. Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50, were charged with suspicion of being an accessory to attempted murder.

The Los Angeles Police Department said all four men are known gang members and it was McBride who brought Gaga's dogs Gustav and Koji to a police station two days following the armed robbery, hoping to collect a $500,000 U.S. reward the pop star offered.

"Detectives were able to establish McBride had a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, Harold White," police said, in a release.

Fischer was walking Gaga’s three French bulldogs in Los Angeles when two men jumped out of a car and demanded he turn over the dogs. One of the suspects shot and wounded Fischer. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Gaga was working on a film in Italy at the time of the incident.

This article has been updated since it was first published.