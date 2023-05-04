50 Cent Bringing 'The Final Lap Tour' To Canada

Rapper 50 Cent announced Thursday he is going on tour to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The Final Lap Tour will make stops at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 31, Montreal’s Bell Centre on Aug. 2, Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Sept. 8, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on Sept. 10, Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Sept. 11 and Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on Sept. 13.

Joining 50 Cent will be Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.

Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan runs until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 7 with the presale beginning May 10. A limited number of tickets will be available to the general public starting May 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ spawned 50 Cent’s biggest hit, “In da Club” as well as the 2005 made-in-Toronto movie of the same name.