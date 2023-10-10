50 Cent Sponsors Welsh U-14 Girls Football Club

When 50 Cent rapped about being "In Da Club," who knew that he was talking about A.F.C. Rumney's under-14 girls football club in Wales?

The rapper generously agreed to sponsor the Welsh girls football club, donating kit and tracksuits for the team to wear that don his name and label - G-Unit - on the front and back.

While the girls are reportedly "buzzing" about having the Grammy-winning rapper as their sponsor, club manager Richie Brown told the BBC how he actually came onboard to help out

Brown explained that one of the player's fathers was working 50 Cent's recent tour, and he was asked to see if the rapper would be interested in a sponsorship.

"He said he would ask the question - worst case scenario was [50 Cent] would have just said no. Thankfully he didn't, he agreed to it," Brown said. "He sponsored our away kit first of all, and then we were a little bit cheeky. We asked for a little bit more, and he sponsored us again for our tracksuits."

While the club hasn't yet had a chance to speak with their new sponsor, they do plan on sending him some pics of them in the new uniforms.

"We're going to get a few photos taken and sent over to him, then hopefully he can give us a good luck video or something to acknowledge it all," Brown said. "We're massively appreciative of everything he's doing for us right now. We love the support."

You can see some examples of the club's new gear over at their Facebook page.