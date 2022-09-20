50 Cent Sues Over Suggestion He Had Penis Enlargement

50 Cent has accused a Florida doctor of implying that he had penis enlargement surgery.

The rapper filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 alleging that Angela Kogan of Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa in Miami took a photo with him two years ago “and subsequently used it to promote her business” without his consent.

50 Cent claims his right publicity was violated and is alleging invasion of privacy and false endorsement and false advertising.

According to the lawsuit, 50 Cent “never had such a sexual enhancement procedure [and] he has never received plastic surgery” from Kogan. He claims the implication that he did has exposed him to ridicule and has “caused substantial damage to his professional and personal reputation.”

The photo appeared on an article on The Shade Room but was later removed. (The website is not named as a defendant.) The lawsuit alleges that Kogan shared a link on social media, subjecting him to “lewd, lascivious, and sexually objectifying comments.”

In addition to unspecified millions of dollars in damages, 50 Cent is seeking a court order preventing Kogan from using the photo.

Kogan has not commented on the lawsuit and none of the allegations have yet been proven in court.

On social media, 50 Cent wrote: “Every now and then I get a fool like this, Smh. What away to put your self out of business.”