5SOS Announces New Tour Name, Dates

5 Seconds of Summer on Friday announced new dates – and a new name – for its tour.

The Take My Hand World Tour replaces the No Shame Tour, which was twice postponed due to the pandemic. Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honoured on the new ones.

“We're back, and we just want to spend it playing shows with you,” read a tweet on the Australian band’s account. “Let’s make more memories this year.”

The 5SOS concert originally scheduled for Aug. 23, 2020 at Toronto's Budweiser Stage will take place on July 20. A second show in Canada has been added to the schedule: June 11 at Vancouver’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.

The tour was originally announced in November 2019 and was scheduled to begin in May 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. Last May, the tour was bumped again to 2022.

The tour news came only days after 5SOS dropped “Complete Mess” ahead of their forthcoming fifth studio album. "This new music is so authentically us," the band said in a release. "It’s exactly the kind of music we want to be making right now and it’s a good song to be able to reconnect to our fans after such a long time of not releasing music.

"We can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on."