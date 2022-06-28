5SOS Drummer Ashton Irwin Recovering From Heat Exhaustion

Ashton Irwin, drummer for pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer, has revealed he suffered “symptoms of stroke” while on stage in Houston on Sunday.

The 5SOS concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion was cut short after Irwin, 27, collapsed behind his drum kit while the band was performing “Lover of Mine.” According to a statement from the band’s reps, Irwin was taken to hospital where it was determined he had “experienced extreme heat exhaustion.”

On his personal Twitter account, Irwin told fans “my body gave out” in the Texas heat.

“I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body,” he explained. “So the decision was to end the show there and then.”

The musician said he was in tears in the ambulance “because I feel I’ve let many people down.”

5SOS postponed a concert scheduled for Tuesday in Arkansas but is expected to resume the Take My Hand Tour in Nashville on Thursday. They are set to play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 20.