5SOS Guitarist Michael Clifford Reveals He's Married

Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer revealed Tuesday that he has been married for a year.

“Couldn’t wait any longer to make her Mrs Clifford,” the musician captioned a set of pics of he and wife Crystal on their special day last January.

According to People, the pair planned to tie the knot on Jan. 11, 2021 – five years after they started dating – in Bali but they were thwarted by COVID-19 travel restrictions. Michael and Crystal decided to make it official anyway with a ceremony officiated by their friend, The Summer Set frontman Brian Dales.

Clifford’s bandmates – Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin – were among the guests at the newlyweds’ party in Los Angeles.

Clifford told People he “may or may not have written” a song to perform at their “real wedding.”

The 26-year-old guitarist popped the question at sunset on Jan. 11, 2019 at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali.

“I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us,” he explained in an Instagram post at the time. "In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal.”