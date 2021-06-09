5SOS Singer Luke Hemmings Reveals He's Engaged

Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer revealed Tuesday that his girlfriend Sierra Deaton is actually his fiancée.

“With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year,” the 24-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post. “I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you.”

Deaton’s Vietnamese name is phương-thảo.

On her Instagram, the bride-to-be wrote: “It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams.”

Both shared a set of photos from the moment Hemmings proposed to Deaton with a pear-shaped diamond.

The two have been together since 2018.

Deaton, 30, and her ex Alex Kinsey won the third season of the U.S. edition of The X Factor in 2013 as duo Alex & Sierra. After their split, she made music under the name Essy.