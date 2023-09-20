In case you forgot 98 Degrees have been boybanding for a handful of years now, after reforming for 2013's reunion album, 2.0.

Fresh off *NSYNC's long-awaited reunion at last week's MTV Video Music Awards, the guys in 98 Degrees were in the studio on Tuesday (September 19) with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM live show when they were asked, "How annoyed are you guys at *NSYNC?"

“Stole the thunder,” Nick Lachey joked. With Justin Jeffre adding, “It’s a boy band universe.”

But the guys in 98 Degrees quickly changed gears, saying that they welcome the return to the days of when boy bands ruled the world.

“When one succeeds, we all succeed. Because we’re all kind of like us, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, we’re all clumped into the same, into the same kind of pile there. So, if one’s elevated, it elevates everybody,” Drew Lachey said.

“But I mean, happy for those guys personally too, because we obviously know them well at this point," added Nick. "And excited for the fact that they’re hopefully gonna do this — they’ve held up for a long time, so [have it] be a big moment. Yeah. Fingers crossed.”

While the world waits to see what *NSYNC does next, 98 Degrees are currently on their 25th anniversary tour in the U.S.

See the interview below.