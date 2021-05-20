A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna 'The Love Of My Life'

A$AP Rocky says Rihanna is “the love of my life” and he’s “absolutely” ready to become a father.

In an interview with GQ, the 32-year-old rapper gushed about Rihanna, with whom he has been in an on-again, off-again relationship for years.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he said. “When you know, you know. She’s the one.”

Asked if he’s ready for fatherhood, A$AP Rocky replied: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely … I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

UK tabloid The Sun reported in January 2020 that the rapper and the singer are an item. They made headlines again in December when U.S. publications suddenly reported on the relationship.

The longtime friends – A$AP Rocky opened for Rihanna on her 2013 tour – interviewed each other for Vogue and GQ last summer, after A$AP Rocky modelled for Rihanna’s debut Fenty Skin campaign.