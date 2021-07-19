A$AP Rocky Previews New Music

A$AP Rocky previewed a track from his forthcoming album All Smiles on Instagram this past weekend.

The 32-year-old rapper shared a promotional video for Los Angeles clothing retailer PacSun, of which he was recently named guest artistic director.

The post was captioned with lyrics from the track: “CLIP ON MY HIP LIKE THE BAC AH DA BEEPER.”

A release date for All Smiles has not been announced but fans are anxious for the collection.

Earlier this month, A$AP Rocky was spotted in New York City shooting the video for one of the album tracks. In one scene, real-life girlfriend Rihanna waits outside a jail for the rapper to be released and throws her arms around him before the couple walks away hand-in-hand.

In May, A$AP Rocky described Rihanna – with whom he has had an on-again, off-again relationship for years – as “the love of my life.” He gushed: “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. When you know, you know. She’s the one.”