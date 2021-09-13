A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested In London

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was arrested Saturday ahead of his appearance at the Wireless Festival in London.

“Police locked me up before I went on stage for something I was accused of 2 years ago,” the 25-year-old rapper told fans in an Instagram Story. “I’m OK and I’ll try my best to make it up to you guys.”

It was not immediately disclosed why the New York native was arrested.

According to Metropolitan Police, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – whose real name is Artist Julius Dubose – was arrested at the request of Greater Manchester Police and was released on bail “to attend a Greater Manchester police station at a later date.”