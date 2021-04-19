A BTS Meal Is Coming To McDonald's In Canada

McDonald’s restaurants across Canada will be offering a BTS Meal beginning next month.

The combo consists of a 10-piece McNuggets, medium fries, medium soft drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by McDonald’s in the group’s native South Korea.

The BTS Meal will be available at participating restaurants as of May 26. It will also be available at McDonald’s in nearly 50 countries.

“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald's – even international superstars like BTS,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald's Canada, in a release. "This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fanbase that knows no borders, and we couldn't be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our guests.”

Last year, McDonald’s in the U.S. offered a Travis Scott Meal and J Balvin Meal.

BTS has previously partnered with brands like Hyundai, Fila, Skechers, Samsung, Baskin-Robbins and Starbucks Korea.