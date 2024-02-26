The songs of Goo Goo Dolls will be part of an upcoming musical set to make its debut next month in New York City.

Described as a "sci-fi jukebox musical," Here Is Gone was written by playwright James Meneses, who plans to perform the show for industry members on March 7.

Songs like "Name," "Truth Is a Whisper," "Feel the Silence," and "Black Balloon" will be used in the production, which imagines a future dystopian world where dreaming has been made illegal.

According to Playbill the cast will include Bailee Endebrock (Parade), Sebastian Arroyo (Law and Order), Randall Scott Carpenter (Relapse), and Steve Shoup (The Fantasticks).

Here Is Gone will be directed by Daniella Caggiano featuring musical direction by Noah Turner.