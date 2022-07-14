A-Rod Sings Praises Of Ex-Fiancée J.Lo

Alex Rodriguez has nothing but good things to say about his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer – and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day – she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” he said on the latest episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast.

“Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

Rodriguez and Lopez announced in April 2021 that they were going their separate ways after a two-year engagement that came after two years of dating.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children.”

A-Rod told Stewart he has “no regrets” in his life right now and is focused on being a father to teen daughters Natasha and Ella (with ex Cynthia Scurtis). “Life is good. I’m very fortunate.”

As for his relationship with Lopez? “Look, we had a great time.”