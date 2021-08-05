Aaliyah's Estate Reacts To Teasers

The estate of Aaliyah on Wednesday called plans to release music from the late singer “unscrupulous.”

“Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus. For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish,” read a statement posted on Instagram.

“We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives.”

Aaliyah was killed in August 2001 when the small plane she was in crashed shortly after taking off from Bahamas, where she had filmed a music video. She was 22.

The family’s statement comes after the launch of AaliyahIsComing.com, a site belonging to Blackground Records 2.0, a label co-founded by Aaliyah’s uncle and former manager Barry Hankerson.

“This unscrupulous endeavour to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word – forgiveness,” the singer’s estate wrote. “Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah’s life’s work.

“Ultimately, we desire closure and a modicum of peace so we can facilitate the growth of the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races and cultures around the world.”