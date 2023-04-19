Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death Revealed

Aaron Carter drowned in his bathtub last year after inhaling compressed gas and ingesting sedatives, a coroner has determined.

A report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner that was made public on Tuesday shows the pop star’s cause of death as an accidental drowning but notes that the “effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam” were secondary causes.

Difluoromethane is a compressed gas commonly used for cleaning dust from electronics and alprazolam is a generic form of Xanax.

Carter, wearing a T-shirt and necklace, was found submerged in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California by a housekeeper on Nov. 5. Investigators found several bottles of prescription pills and cans of compressed air at the scene.

Police officers conducted a wellness check at 2 a.m. on Nov. 4 after Carter was seen huffing – inhaling compressed air – during an Instagram Live. Years earlier, he spoke publicly about a years-long addiction to huffing and various prescription medications.

Carter was 34.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, click here to talk someone who can help.