Aaron Carter's Unfinished Memoir Coming Soon

Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir is being rushed out next week in the wake of the singer’s death earlier this month at 34.

Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, based on three years of recorded conversations between Carter and author Andy Symonds, is due out Nov. 15.

"Aaron was a kind, gentle, talented soul not without his demons," Symonds said, in a statement. "He was so excited about telling his story, and I feel I owe it to him to release the parts we did complete.

"Aaron was an open book during the writing process. It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”

According to a release from publisher Ballast Books, the memoir includes Carter’s reflections on the pressure of early fame that had a lasting impact on his mental and physical health. It describes Carter as “honest, funny, irreverent, and self-aware with amazing recall about the stories that shaped a childhood star into a troubled but talented adult.”

Carter, whose body was found in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, reportedly told Symonds: “I remember locking myself in the bathroom of one of our hotel rooms and falling asleep in the bathtub because I needed more sleep. My mom broke down the door, afraid I was drowning in there.”

An official cause of death has not been announced, pending a toxicology report.

Carter also opened up about his darkest moments. “I was always suicidal … I never attempted suicide but never had anyone to talk to about it,” he said. “But I knew I loved life too much to actually do it. Hopefully I won’t do it. Having lost my own family, I want to have my own. That’s the best feeling.”

Carter’s son Prince, with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin, will soon celebrate his first birthday.

