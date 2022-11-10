Aaron Carter's Unfinished Memoir Coming Soon
Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir is being rushed out next week in the wake of the singer’s death earlier this month at 34.
Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, based on three years of recorded conversations between Carter and author Andy Symonds, is due out Nov. 15.
"Aaron was a kind, gentle, talented soul not without his demons," Symonds said, in a statement. "He was so excited about telling his story, and I feel I owe it to him to release the parts we did complete.
"Aaron was an open book during the writing process. It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”
According to a release from publisher Ballast Books, the memoir includes Carter’s reflections on the pressure of early fame that had a lasting impact on his mental and physical health. It describes Carter as “honest, funny, irreverent, and self-aware with amazing recall about the stories that shaped a childhood star into a troubled but talented adult.”
MORE: Aaron Carter Dies At 34
Carter, whose body was found in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, reportedly told Symonds: “I remember locking myself in the bathroom of one of our hotel rooms and falling asleep in the bathtub because I needed more sleep. My mom broke down the door, afraid I was drowning in there.”
An official cause of death has not been announced, pending a toxicology report.
Carter also opened up about his darkest moments. “I was always suicidal … I never attempted suicide but never had anyone to talk to about it,” he said. “But I knew I loved life too much to actually do it. Hopefully I won’t do it. Having lost my own family, I want to have my own. That’s the best feeling.”
Carter’s son Prince, with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin, will soon celebrate his first birthday.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, click here to talk someone who can help.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Aaron Carter