Aaron Goodvin Announces 'It's The Ride' Tour

Country singer Aaron Goodvin announced Wednesday he is heading out on his first Canadian headline tour later this month.

The It’s The Ride tour, which kicks off Jan. 20, includes stops in Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island.

“This headline tour has been almost three years in the making,” Goodvin said, in a release. “We've all worked so hard to get here and I am really excited about covering so much of Canada over these next couple of months.”

Opening for Goodvin will be former iHeartRadio Future Star and last year’s CCMA Interactive Artist winner Hailey Benedict.

Alberta-born Goodvin was named Songwriter of the Year at the 2018 CCMAs and his sophomore album V was nominated for Country Album of the Year at the JUNOs in 2020. The singer is expected to announce new music early this year.

It’s The Ride Tour Dates:

Jan. 20 - Vic Juba Community Theatre, Lloydminster, AB

Jan. 21 - Esplanade Main Theatre, Medicine Hat, AB

Jan. 22 - EA Rawlinson Centre, Prince Albert, SK

Jan. 24 - King Eddy, Calgary, AB

Jan. 26 - Keyano Theatre & Arts Centre, Fort McMurray, AB

Jan. 27 - Lougheed Performing Arts Centre, Camrose, AB

Jan. 28 - Shell Theatre, Fort Saskatchewan, AB

Jan. 29 - Arden Theatre, St. Albert, AB

Feb. 3 - Credit Union Place, Summerside, PEI

Feb. 8 - Port Theatre, Cornwall, ON

Feb. 9 - Regent Theatre, Picton, ON

Feb. 10 - Orillia Opera House, Orillia, ON

Feb. 11 - Flato Academy Theatre, Lindsay, ON

Feb. 16 - Meaford Hall, Meaford, ON

Feb. 17 - Axis Club, Toronto, ON

Feb. 18 - Wingham Town Hall Centre, Wingham, ON