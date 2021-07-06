'ABBA Gold' Spends 1,000 Weeks In UK Top 100

ABBA Gold: Greatest Hits has become the first album ever to spend 1,000 weeks in the Top 100 on the UK chart.

“Not bad for 4 turnips,” Benny Andersson said, in a statement to Official Charts.

Gold debuted at No. 1 in the UK in 1992 and went on to become the UK’s second best-selling album of all time, after Queen’s Greatest Hits, with sales of more than 5.6 million. Globally, the collection has sold more than 30 million copies.

In Canada, Gold achieved Diamond certification, representing sales of 1 million, in 2000.

Gold was ABBA’s fifth greatest hits compilation.