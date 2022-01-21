ABBA Reaches Settlement With Tribute Act

ABBA has settled its lawsuit against British tribute act ABBA MANIA.

The Swedish pop group sued the group last month in New York alleging its “parasitic and bad-faith conduct” infringed on ABBA’s trademarks.

ABBA MANIA is described on its website as “the best ABBA Tribute Concert Ever!” It boasts: “ABBA MANIA has been delighting audiences of all ages since it’s (sic) formation in 1999.”

A disclaimer at the bottom of its website reads: “ABBA MANIA is no way associated, affiliated, or endorsed by Polar Music or ABBA.”

ABBA claimed in its lawsuit that ABBA MANIA ignored its request to “not include the word ABBA” in its name.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in documents filed Thursday but a lawyer representing ABBA told Billboard that ABBA MANIA has agreed to stop using the name.

ABBA is set to launch ABBA Voyage – a show featuring avatars of the members of ABBA – in London in May.