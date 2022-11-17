'ABBA Voyage' Extended To November 2023

Hot on the heels of ABBA earning four Grammy nominations comes the news that the ABBA Voyage show in London has been extended.

Tickets are now on sale for shows until Nov. 27, 2023.

ABBA Voyage premiered earlier this year at the custom-built, 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena. Avatars – or, ABBAtars – of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad perform the group’s hits backed by a 10-piece band. (Contrary to many reports, the members of ABBA do not appear as holograms.)

When it opened, the show was scheduled to run until December. It was later extended to May 2023. The 90-minute show runs seven times a week and tickets are priced between about $33 and $226.

ABBA Voyage opened with mostly positive reviews. "The effect is mystifyingly realistic. It needs to be seen to be believed," opined BBC Music critic Mark Savage.

On Tuesday, ABBA was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Don’t Shut Me Down”) and both Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Voyage. Surprisingly, the group has only been nominated once before – last year, “I Still Have Faith in You” was up for Record of the Year.

ABBA released Voyage, its first new album in 40 years, last November. The group broke up in 1982 following the divorces of its two couples (Fältskog and Ulvaeus; Lyngstad and Andersson). Ulvaeus and Andersson went on to create the smash hit stage musical Mamma Mia! (which spawned two films).