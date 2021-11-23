AC/DC, Foo Fighters Among Rock Nominees For 64th Grammy Awards

Rock acts old and new (and deceased) earned nominations Tuesday for the 64th Grammy Awards.

Competing in the Best Rock Album category are veterans AC/DC, Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters as well as Black Pumas and the late Chris Cornell.

Up against McCartney, Foo Fighters, Weezer and Kings of Leon for Best Rock Song is Wolfgang Van Halen, who scored a nom for penning the Mammoth Wvh track “Distance.”

AC/DC, Black Pumas, Foo Fighters and Cornell are also vying for Best Rock Performance against the Deftones and "Shot in the Dark" got AC/DC a nod for Best Music Video.

In the top Grammy categories, the closest rock representation is Brandi Carlile, who is up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year (for “Right on Time”).

The nominations reflect music that was released between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. According to the Recording Academy, there were more than 22,000 submissions.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be handed out on Jan. 31, 2022 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Shot in the Dark" – AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" – Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U" – Chris Cornell

“Ohms" – Deftones

“Making a Fire" – Foo Fighters

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“Genesis" – Deftones

“The Alien" – Dream Theater

“Amazonia" – Gojira

“Pushing the Tides" – Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)" – Rob Zombie

BEST ROCK SONG

“All My Favorite Songs" – Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber (Weezer)

“The Bandit" – Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon)

“Distance" – Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth Wvh)

“Find My Way" – Paul McCartney (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War" – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear (Foo Fighters)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Power Up – AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A – Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

McCartney III – Paul McCartney